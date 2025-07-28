Taurua told Newstalk ZB Walmsley’s game-time in the test arena has been limited.

“To play against different countries and be able to adapt to different styles is very advantageous for her, instead of her being with us and possibly sitting on the side.

“When athletes have a lot of experience under their belt and get a lot of international exposure, there is a lot of credit in that.”

Taurua said Walmsley might have the opportunity to captain the Under-21s and will be back in time for their next camp ahead of their Constellation Cup title defence against Australia.

Walmsley would have been a shoe-in for the goal shoot bib against South Africa, but New South Wales-based Grace Nweke now looks poised to receive an eligibility exemption.

Netball New Zealand has revamped its application process to allow select Silver Ferns to play for overseas clubs on a case-by-case basis.

The Central Pulse shooter has played second fiddle to Nweke during her six tests and would likely find herself on the bench.

Grace Nweke is poised to receive an eligibility exemption. Photo / Photosport

Taurua will name a squad of 16 to 18 players to face South Africa on August 11.

The Silver Ferns coach said she will still name Walmsley in the squad.

“However, because she’s named there [in the Under-21s], she’ll be with the Youth World Cup team. So then she can commit and focus on what’s required in that camp.”

Walmsley’s unavailability is just the latest the Silver Ferns have to deal with.

Skipper Ameliaranne Ekenasio last week ruled herself out of tests in 2025, citing the need for rest.

Tactix shooters Ellie Bird and Te Paea Selby Rickit, veteran defender Jane Watson and Pulse goal attack Tiana Metuarau have also made themselves unavailable for personal reasons.

Taurua is shrugging her shoulders.

“I think people are just in their different age and stage of life. It’s a commitment to be in the Silver Ferns and sometimes people have just got other things happening.”

Taini Jamison Series - New Zealand v South Africa

September 21, 7.40pm at Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland

September 24, 7.40pm at Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier

September 28, 7.40pm at ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill