The Mainland Tactix have broken their ANZ Premiership drought, dethroning the two-time defending champions, the Northern Mystics, 58-46 in the grand final at Auckland’s Trusts Arena.
The southerners jumped out to an early advantage, scoring seven unanswered goals in the opening quarter to lead 17-8 at thefirst break and were never under threat, extending that margin to 12 goals in the third period.
The Tactix had previously reached the final twice, losing to the Central Pulse in 2020 and the Mystics in 2021. Former Silver Ferns star Donna Wilkins snapped that titleless run in her first season as head coach.
Prolific Tactix shooter Elle Bird scored 50 goals from 53 attempts in a superb performance, despite coming up against one of the leading defenders in the competition, Mystics goal keep Catherine Hall.
“I’m really proud and emotional. I know how hard we worked over the last how-many years,”
The jubilant captain said the experience of Ferns legend Wilkins was a crucial factor in building belief in their breakthrough season.
“She’s brought a ruthless mindset into our team and we also have to give credit to Marianne Delaney-Hoshek [former Tactix coach], who has been there for many years.”
The Tactix set the platform with a storming defensive effort in the opening quarter. The trio of Jane Watson, Karin Burger and Paris Lokotui stifled the flow of ball into the Mystics attack.
Watson and Burger pressured Mystics target and former Australian Diamonds shooter Donnell Wallam, who was restricted to just 38 goals for the match.
Mystics coach Tia Winikerei went to her bench to turn the momentum. She moved midcourt dynamo Peta Toeava into the goal circle.
Later, the Mystics coach tried a defensive reshuffle, bringing on rookie goal keep Charlotte Manley, but the Tactix held the upper hand, with a brilliant back-up shooting performance from Te Paea Selby-Rickit (8/11) and a slick midcourt.