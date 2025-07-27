Mainland Tactix celebrate their first ANZ Premiership crown. Photo / Photosport

By RNZ Sport

The Mainland Tactix have broken their ANZ Premiership drought, dethroning the two-time defending champions, the Northern Mystics, 58-46 in the grand final at Auckland’s Trusts Arena.

The southerners jumped out to an early advantage, scoring seven unanswered goals in the opening quarter to lead 17-8 at the first break and were never under threat, extending that margin to 12 goals in the third period.

The Tactix had previously reached the final twice, losing to the Central Pulse in 2020 and the Mystics in 2021. Former Silver Ferns star Donna Wilkins snapped that titleless run in her first season as head coach.

Prolific Tactix shooter Elle Bird scored 50 goals from 53 attempts in a superb performance, despite coming up against one of the leading defenders in the competition, Mystics goal keep Catherine Hall.