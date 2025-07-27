Advertisement
Updated

ANZ Premiership: Mainland Tactix break drought, defeat Northern Mystics in netball grand final

RNZ
2 mins to read

Mainland Tactix celebrate their first ANZ Premiership crown. Photo / Photosport

By RNZ Sport

The Mainland Tactix have broken their ANZ Premiership drought, dethroning the two-time defending champions, the Northern Mystics, 58-46 in the grand final at Auckland’s Trusts Arena.

The southerners jumped out to an early advantage, scoring seven unanswered goals in the opening quarter to lead 17-8 at the

