How the next Silver Ferns captain will be found

“We’re not closing off the shop to having it contestable. So what I mean by ‘contestable’ is people who want to put their hand up for the position go through an interview process.”

Taurua outlined her criteria for the next captain.

“When there’s pressure, that person stands and can do their job on court. A big piece as well is the conduit between the coach and the players. The person that looks at the operational areas but also is the person that helps set the tone.”

Taurua is open to the idea of co-captains, but stressed they need clear structure.

“Sometimes when you have two or three people all working in a group, it becomes clouded as to who’s accountable, who’s responsible for whatever job. I just want to keep it clean.”

Ekenasio departs with 79 tests of experience and a cool head at the attacking end which now looks void of experience.

Taurua admits losing the veteran is a massive blow.

“She’s irreplaceable in regards to her leadership style, her contribution, her skillsets and also the experience. You can’t create that overnight.”

Taurua is due to select a squad of up to 18 players for the Taini Jamison series on August 11.

While the midcourt and defensive end will be stacked with experience, major question marks linger over the attacking end.

Goal shoot Grace Nweke is expected to receive an exemption from Netball New Zealand to play for the Silver Ferns despite featuring in Australia’s Super Netball, as per the board’s revamped application process.

Pulse attacker Amelia Walmsley is expected to miss the South Africa series if she is selected in the New Zealand U21 side, due to feature at the Youth World Cup in Gibraltar in late September.

ANZ Premiership teammate Tiana Metuarau has made herself unavailable for the Silver Ferns, as have Tactix shooters Ellie Bird and Te Paea Selby-Rickit.

Mystics attacker Filda Vui and Steel counterpart Georgia Heffernan are leading contenders to replace Ekenasio in the goal attack bib.

However, Vui has never made it on court for the Ferns and Heffernan has played only four tests since debuting at last year’s Nations Cup in January.

The experience of 52-test Maia Wilson could be tempting, although the Stars veteran shot at only 83.3% this season.