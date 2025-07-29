Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Netball New Zealand signs TVNZ broadcast deal, refuses to confirm player pay cuts

Nathan Limm
By
Multimedia Journalist – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald Sports journalists Bonnie Jansen and Chris Reive on the Sport Panel with Ryan Bridge.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Netball New Zealand has refused to confirm whether ANZ Premiership players will take a pay cut as part of the new broadcast deal with TVNZ.

The one-year contract will maintain the current two-round format, with 30 round robin fixtures and two finals matches broadcast free-to-air.

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) chief

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save