Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie. Photo / Photosport

Wyllie said NNZ would also have to invest in the competition.

“That might need us to utilise some reserves in order to do so but that has been something we’re very aware of and committed to doing.”

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said it was fantastic for the players to have certainty around having a job next year.

However, she doubted the broadcast deal would keep top athletes from shifting overseas.

“Some of it is based around the uncertainty of ANZ, definitely. But there’s also a big component of what they want to do to grow their game.

“To some degree, it may not change their decisions.”

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua is relieved to have certainty around the ANZ Premiership's short-term future. Photo / Photosport

Wyllie refused to confirm if NNZ would be operating at a loss, but indicated a short-term financial hit would help to achieve a sustainable ANZ Premiership in the future.

The chief executive claimed the organisation has a long-term strategy.

“We have a future vision for the sport. How we transition to that will require investment in the short term.”

Wyllie said more commercial deals were en route.

“There are still some partnerships that we’re working on that will come to the fore. All that will play out in the next little while but it’s not something we’re going to discuss.”

Wyllie denied NNZ had been too slow to innovate with the ANZ Premiership and attract a wider audience.

It introduced the two-point shot this year, five years after it was implemented by Australia’s Super Netball.

Wyllie said netball had seen growth in numbers every year.

“It’s a misnomer to say we were too slow. I think we brought innovation in the correct fashion. We did it in consultation with our people. But actually, it’s the value of the game in its entirety. Innovation is only one element.

“Having that free-to-air is an innovation. In 2024 and 2025, that has been us moving and adapting to the times and bringing the game back to where people want to view it.”

Wyllie said NNZ was considering more changes for next year.

“They’re still on the drawing board at this stage. We’ve only just finished the season, so that review will take place in the next little while.”

NNZ is yet to announce a broadcast partner for Silver Ferns tests next year, with Sky the rights holders for 2025.