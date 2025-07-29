Wyllie said netball had seen growth in numbers every year.
“It’s a misnomer to say we were too slow. I think we brought innovation in the correct fashion. We did it in consultation with our people. But actually, it’s the value of the game in its entirety. Innovation is only one element.
“Having that free-to-air is an innovation. In 2024 and 2025, that has been us moving and adapting to the times and bringing the game back to where people want to view it.”
Wyllie said NNZ was considering more changes for next year.
“They’re still on the drawing board at this stage. We’ve only just finished the season, so that review will take place in the next little while.”
NNZ is yet to announce a broadcast partner for Silver Ferns tests next year, with Sky the rights holders for 2025.