Vui received her first call-up in 2022 to the Silver Ferns Quad Series squad but never made it on court for her test debut.

The three-time ANZ Premiership winner is coming off the Northern Mystics’ loss to the Mainland Tactix in the grand final in Auckland, where the hosts fell short of clinching a third consecutive title.

After the departure of Grace Nweke, Vui was forced to play a more dominant role this year when Diamonds attacker Donnell Wallam went down injured.

Vui told Newstalk ZB she had to make clutch plays in close games.

“I used to second-guess myself at times but I just back my instincts and stay in the moment. I’ve grown more confident in who I am as a player as well and that’s been a big shift.”

The 29-year-old said she feels much better prepared for test netball than she was in 2022.

“I’ve worked really hard on my court craft, conditioning, being consistent and making better decisions under pressure.

“This year, I’ve had lots and lots of game time. Last year, I was coming off the bench in some games. I feel like this was the year to really get that full, 60-minute game and just build.”

Vui was initially called into the Silver Ferns development squad in 2021.

She admitted being forced to wait for her test debut was frustrating.

“I was very fresh and very new. I guess it wasn’t my time. Really looking forward to see if that comes up, [then] I guess it’s my time to shine. I don’t force things for myself. I just work hard to play and have fun as well.

“If I get the opportunity, I’m going to grab it with full hands and really take the time to soak it all in and work hard.”

The Silver Ferns shooting end will lack experience with the departure of Ekenasio.

Tactix shooters Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Ellie Bird have both ruled themselves out of test selection, as has Pulse goal attack Tiana Metuarau.

In the goal shoot stocks, 23-year-old Nweke is set to receive an eligibility exemption after playing for the New South Wales Swifts this year. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Amelia Walmsley will miss the Taini Jamison series in favour of playing for the New Zealand Under-21s at the Youth World Cup in Gibraltar.

Steel’s Georgia Heffernan is another likely option for the New Zealand goal attack bib. The 25-year-old has played four tests but her stats fail to rival Vui’s this season.

Stars skipper Maia Wilson could be brought in, given her 52 test caps.

Taini Jamison Series fixtures – New Zealand v South Africa

September 21, 7.40pm at Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland

September 24, 7.40pm at Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier

September 28, 7.40pm at ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill

Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the New Zealand Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcast and commentates rugby and netball for Gold Sport.