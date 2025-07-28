Advertisement
Mainland Tactix end 28-year wait with ANZ Premiership victory over Northern Mystics

By Suzanne McFadden
LockerRoom·
7 mins to read

Tactix captain Erikana Pedersen celebrates after winning the ANZ Premiership netball final. Photo / Photosport

Suzanne McFadden for LockerRoom

Erikana Pedersen’s body was screaming at her to stop.

But this was one time she wasn’t prepared to listen – desperate to lead her Mainland Tactix side to New Zealand netball history.

Cramping from her hips to her toes, the 30-year-old wing attack pushed

