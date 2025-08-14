“The uncertainty of the ANZ league was quite frustrating and quite sad for netball in New Zealand, not really knowing the direction it was going into.”

Gordon has received an eligibility exemption from NNZ, meaning she will remain available for the Silver Ferns next year when they head to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

She joins Jackson and Grace Nweke in getting exemptions, with more understood to be on the way.

Despite NNZ examining each player’s move on a case-by-case basis, it is understood no Silver Ferns’ requests have been rejected as of yet.

International tussles against Australia have given Gordon a taste of what she can expect from Super Netball.

The midcourter said it will be a step up.

“It’s definitely going to test my capability if I can last those full 60 minutes across really challenging players.

“Feeding over the best defenders, having to put the ball into spaces and be tested will be really cool.”

Gordon revealed she had more than one offer from Australia, but having former Stars coach Wills as coach was a key draw card of the Firebirds.

The centre-wing attack said Wills will bring a familiar coaching style.

“I obviously want to go over and learn some new things about the Aussie way and all that, but having Kiz [Wills] there as well definitely keeps me grounded in a way and for me not to lose my Kiwi flair.”

Queensland finished bottom of the ladder this year and Gordon said she wants to be a part of turning the franchise around.

She will be joined at the Firebirds by Pulse skipper and fellow New Zealand international Jackson.

Gordon said it was exciting finding out the goal keep would also be heading to Brisbane.

“It’s settling and less nerve-racking knowing you’re going to have a great mate over there. She is one of the best netballers to follow, lead and be in the same team as.

“We’ve become very good friends off the court, so it’s nice to know I’ve got someone to lean on outside of netball as well.”