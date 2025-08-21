Walmsley – a former Howick College student – can also be closer to family with the Auckland-based Stars, having grown up in East Auckland.

The six-test Silver Fern said she will leave the Wellington-based Pulse with incredible memories.

Amelia Walmsley in training with the Silver Ferns, in 2024. Photo / Photosport

“I always stay places for the people. Being able to work alongside Maddy, Tiana and Whitney over the past few years in the attacking end has been something that I’ve absolutely loved,” Walmsley said.

“I’ll always be super grateful for everything that Pulse was able to give me.”

It is the latest move in what is expected to be a major reshuffle of the ANZ Premiership sides, with the Mainland Tactix also decimated.

The 2025 champions have lost Karin Burger, Jane Watson, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Ellie Bird, Paris Lokotui and Charli Fidler.

Pulse chief executive Ann Hay this week warned of the dwindling talent pool available for ANZ Premiership sides to rebuild their teams.

Hay said the exodus is worse than what is seen after World Cups.

The player movement is generally linked to two major factors – the adjusted eligibility criteria and the competition’s uncertain future.

Netball New Zealand updated its Silver Ferns eligibility exemption process, which has allowed Grace Nweke, Jackson, Gordon and Kate Heffernan to play in Australia’s Super Netball while remaining available for test selection.

Netball New Zealand has updated its eligibility rules. Photo / Photosport

A long wait for NNZ’s one-year broadcast deal with TVNZ for 2026 has caused frustration within the player base.

Athletes will likely take a pay cut next year, with chief executive Jennie Wyllie admitting NNZ will need to use cash reserves next year to make ends meet.

With the ANZ Premiership’s future in 2027 unconfirmed, players are taking other opportunities more seriously.

Former Silver Ferns Souness and Watson opted to sign with the Giants in Sydney despite not having an eligibility exemption.

This month, Walmsley was named in Dame Noeline Taurua’s 18-strong Silver Ferns squad for the next 12 months.

However, the 21-year-old will be unavailable for the Taini Jamison series against South Africa because she will be competing for New Zealand at the Youth World Cup in Gibraltar.

Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the New Zealand Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcast and commentates on rugby and netball for Gold Sport.