Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

ANZ Premiership: Silver Fern netballer Amelia Walmsley signs with Northern Stars, another blow to Central Pulse

Nathan Limm
By
Multimedia Journalist – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Sports reporters Bonnie Jansen and Chris Reive join Ryan Bridge on Herald Now. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Silver Fern Amelia Walmsley has signed with the Northern Stars in netball’s ANZ Premiership.

The 1.92-metre shooter is departing the Central Pulse after four seasons and one title.

Walmsley will take the spot vacated by fellow Silver Fern Maia Wilson, who has been confirmed as departing the Stars by the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save