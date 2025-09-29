Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Netball / Silver Ferns

Silver Ferns: Yvette McCausland-Durie backs Grace Nweke’s plea for Dame Noeline Taurau’s return for Constellation Cup

Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NZ Herald sports editor Winston Aldworth and NZ Herald sports reporter Chris Reive join Ryan Bridge for Herald NOW's sport panel. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Silver Ferns interim mentor Yvette McCausland-Durie says she wasn’t caught off guard by shooter Grace Nweke’s public outcry for Dame Noeline Taurua to return to her role as coach for the upcoming Constellation Cup against Australia.

Nweke made the plea in the post-match ceremony after New Zealand’s last-second 57-56 win

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save