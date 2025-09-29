With three weeks until the first test against the Diamonds on October 17 in Melbourne, attention now turns to whether those matters can be resolved as the Silver Ferns look to defend their title.

Speaking to the Country Sport Breakfast on Gold Sport, McCausland-Durie said she supports any decision backed by the team.

“There’s always been that bubbling of real challenge for players like Grace, who deeply believes in having Noeline there,” McCausland-Durie. ”I’ve just wanted to respect those relationships that have existed.

“There obviously has been and continues to be a process to work through with Netball New Zealand and with Noeline, and my role has been about how do we get them on court, make sure they’re united and collective and where they’re heading, and that’s been our focus.”

McCausland-Durie had been out of the coaching game for two years when she got the phone call to take charge of the Silver Ferns for the series.

After finishing up with the Central Pulse in 2023, her focus had been re-opening Tipene St Stephens school in Auckland, which she did earlier this year with her husband Nathan Durie, where they serve as co-principals.

Yvette McCausland-Durie. Photo / Getty Images

The players have a week off at home before entering a five-day camp to prepare for Australia, so it’s likely a decision on Taurua will need to be made before then.

Following the Constellation Cup, there is also a tour of the UK, so any changes will need to be finalised sooner rather than later.

McCausland-Durie was non-committal on whether she would take the reins again if called upon.

“I’ve always been here to make sure that we could do what we can do to uplift and uphold the Silver Ferns,” McCausland-Durie said.

“I have enjoyed that process, but have never, you know, come in to go, right, I want to take the job. I don’t know all the detail, and I’ve chosen not to, whether that’s ignorant or not.

Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

“It’s a process that’s running, it’s not something that we’re in charge of or in control of, so just allow that process to work its way out.”

If Nweke has it her way, it’s clear that Taurua would be back.

“I think it’s remiss to celebrate this success without acknowledging our Noeline Taurua and the work she’s done for this team,” Nweke said on Sky Sport, as she tried to hold back the tears.

“It’s been really hard for this group, obviously with the change, and adjusting on the fly, and I’m so proud of the girls for banding together to put out a performance and take it three-zip.

“A special thank you to Yvette and La, who have come in to support this group, who have been able to lead our group and keep us together. We could not have done this without them, so we’re very blessed to have them support us.

“Noels, you’ve done so much for this group, and the work you’ve done this whole year, you deserve to be here and we want you back.”

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.