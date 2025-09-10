Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Laura Langman speaks out in support of Dame Noelene Taurua

By Laura Langman
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Laura Langman (left) has spoken out in support of departed Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Getty Images

Laura Langman (left) has spoken out in support of departed Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Silver Ferns GOAT Laura Langman has come out with a powerful and emotional statement in support of Dame Noeline Taurua, who’s been stood down by Netball New Zealand for the upcoming test series against South Africa.

Langman played under Taurua as a high school student for the Magic, then Sunshine

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save