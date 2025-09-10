For all the ups and downs we faced together, a group of former Ferns want Noels to know we would never trade those moments for the world. They shaped us as people, and they shaped our game.

What does it mean to be a Silver Fern? It’s one of the fundamental questions you ask when you first walk into the environment. Looking in from the outside today, that sense of identity and purpose appears to have shifted.

I know what it is to give everything you have to the black dress. You’ve got to get comfortable with being uncomfortable.

We know Noels throws curveballs in her coaching. There were plenty of time as players we’d ask: ‘What does she want from me?’. But her style is bold, exciting and innovative. She’s tough when she needs to be, but always compassionate and fair – open, inclusive and honest.

Dame Noeline Taurua has been stood down as Silver Ferns coach. Photo / Christine Cornege

After spending 12 years at the Magic under Noels, I can say, with hand on heart, every time I went into the preseason, I was nervous. Had I done enough? Was I prepared enough? No season with her was the same. She is the most innovative coach I’ve ever played under, and she’s always honest – on the level with you about where you stand and what’s expected of you. Her high standards are for your benefit as a player, helping you to perform under pressure and take your game to the next level.

She would always hammer home: you have to trust the process. It takes consistency and time to achieve greatness – nothing replaces that. She has always been ‘team first’.

Her wisdom has always been applicable on and off the court – in work, in life, or in other sports. She makes you look at life differently.

She knows when a player needs tough love, or when they need to be wrapped in care. She doesn’t set out to change lives, but she always does. No one would say they didn’t become a better player and a better person under Noels’ leadership.

Laura Langman in action for the Silver Ferns against Australia in 2019. Photo / Photosport

Over the years, Noels wasn’t afraid to make some tough decisions for the betterment of the team. Even with players she had spent a lot of time with. In the world of high performance sport, you have to roll with the punches and embrace continuous improvement.

We can’t forget that when she came in as Silver Ferns coach in 2018 to prepare the team for the Netball World Cup, the journey through those 11 months – and the result – was nothing short of miraculous.

A coach-captain relationship isn’t about friendship; it’s about roles, responsibility, and results. We got down to business for that campaign – and I would suit up for her again tomorrow. I would go into battle with her in a heartbeat.

Coach Noeline Taurua with Laura Langman at Magic training in 2013. Photo / Christine Cornege.

Outside of her commitment to the Silver Ferns, there is all the mahi Noels does outside her job description – it goes far beyond the Silver Ferns environment, in helping coaches, netball centres, and the grassroots game.

If players are unhappy with the direction the coach is taking, it’s gutless and selfish not to come forward and state what the issues are. That doesn’t reflect leadership at all. Where is the voice of reason? Where is the emotional intelligence to weigh up this situation?

Energy is expensive. You need to choose carefully where to invest it. Right now, Noels must be questioning whether New Zealand netball is truly worthy of hers.

I’m always proud to call myself a New Zealander, but this casts a dark shadow over the mana of our great game.

This story was originally published at Newsroom.co.nz and is republished with permission.