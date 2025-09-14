The source also claimed some athletes struggle to fully articulate their emotions.
The NZNPA has also declined to comment.
The issues began during their camp in Sydney in January, during which they lost to Australian club sides, including the New South Wales Swifts.
The NZNPA brought the concerns to Netball New Zealand, which eventually launched an investigation - led by former New Zealand Cricket high performance chief Bryan Stronach - without telling Taurua or any of the Ferns management.
The World Cup-winning coach eventually found out in June, after the inquiry was complete. The rest of the New Zealand coaches and management were told in the past couple of weeks.
From there, discussions began between Taurua, Netball NZ, High Performance Sport NZ and NZNPA about making changes to the Silver Ferns environment.
The talks have not been resolved, leading to last week’s camp being cancelled, with players running their own drills over the weekend.
Yvette McCausland-Durie was only asked to step in and lead the Silver Ferns at lunchtime on Wednesday, just hours before the announcement was made.
They host South Africa in the Taini Jamison series starting this Sunday.
McCausland-Durie told the Herald she specifically asked not to be told what has happened between the players and Taurua.
“Because I don’t want to be clouded with the job. The job I was asked to do was to come in in the interim. So my piece has really been about being open to respect and hear where the players are at and then be really clear about maintaining the systems.”
McCausland-Durie said a major part of her first day has been working through the emotion for everybody involved.
Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the New Zealand Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcast and commentates on rugby and netball for Gold Sport.