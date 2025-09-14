Netball New Zealand's surprise decision to ditch Dame Noelene Taurua as coach: Former Silver Ferns coach weighs in. Video / Herald NOW

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua not told details of player concerns before being stood down

Dame Noeline Taurua has not been told of the specific concerns Silver Ferns players had about her leadership, which led to her being stood down as coach, the Herald understands.

Up to seven current or former Ferns have gone to the NZ Netball Players Association (NZNPA) this year about “feeling unsafe” in the environment and were assured anonymity.

A source told the Herald that Netball New Zealand eventually launched a review - but did not tell Taurua until June, after it was finished.

Taurua declined to comment when approached by the Herald.

The ongoing discussions are around ensuring the Ferns environment is safe, but it is understood that management remains unclear exactly why the athletes felt that way, or how it relates to Taurua.