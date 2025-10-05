Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Netball / Silver Ferns

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon weighs in on Netball New Zealand stand-off with Dame Noeline Taurua

Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Winston Aldworth and Chris Reive go through this week’s biggest sporting talking points.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has offered some advice on how he would handle the brewing situation between Netball New Zealand and Dame Noeline Taurua, which is showing no resolution in sight.

Taurua was stood down as coach on September 10, before the Taini Jamison series, after a group

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save