Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has offered some advice on how he would handle the brewing situation between Netball New Zealand and Dame Noeline Taurua, which is showing no resolution in sight.

Taurua was stood down as coach on September 10, before the Taini Jamison series, after a group of current and former players went to the New Zealand Netball Players Association (NZNPA) about “feeling unsafe” in the environment and were assured anonymity.

Yvette McCausland-Durie came out of coaching retirement to lead the Silver Ferns to a series sweep over South Africa.

After hours of meetings to reach a resolution, the national body confirmed on Saturday that Taurua would remain stood down for the remainder of the year, and McCausland-Durie would lead the side in the Constellation Cup later this month and the ensuing northern tour.

Speaking on the Mike Hosking Breakfast, Luxon, the former Air New Zealand chief executive, was asked what he would do if he oversaw Netball New Zealand.