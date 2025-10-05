“I’d have a pretty clear view as whether I think that manager is doing a great job or otherwise job and as to the employees, we might have a different conversation,” Luxon said.
“We all know sometimes employees don’t like their boss. I get all that. I’d want to understand the manager where they’re coming from, what the employees’ concerns are.
“I’d raise that with the manager if I think there are things that they could do differently or better.”
There had been speculation that Taurua would return to her post, after an emotional plea from star shooter Grace Nweke after the Taini Jamison series calling for her return.
In a statement, Netball NZ said “despite considerable and genuine effort” from the two parties, a resolution regarding the Silver Ferns “high performance programme and environment” had not yet been reached.
Speaking on the Mike Hosking Breakfast, former Silver Ferns coach Yvonne Willering described the whole situation as sad.
“After Grace spoke out, I thought this would force Netball New Zealand to have some honest conversations and basically work to resolve this whole issue,” Willering said.
“Initially the netball community was disappointed, but now I think they’re quite angry about how it’s all come out.
“It’s gone from a high-performance programme and environment problem, and it’s now become an employment issue. It started off reasonably small, and it has really festered, and it’s become a major.”
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.