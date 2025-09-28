Live updates of the third Taini Jamison Trophy second test between the Silver Ferns and South Africa in Invercargill.

Game two report

The Silver Ferns have won the Taini Jamison trophy after beating South Africa 70-58 in the second netball test in Napier.

After winning the first test by 26 goals in Auckland, thanks to a 20-8 first-quarter burst, Wednesday night’s game started in complete contrast.

Early on South Africa led 12-6 and won the first quarter 15-14 as the home side struggled to find rhythm on attack.

The Silver Ferns finally started to find that connection, with shooter Grace Nweke imploring her feeders to let the ball rip into her.

New Zealand then responded with a 20-13 second quarter to lead 34-28 at halftime.

The third quarter was a goal-for-goal affair until New Zealand put their foot down in the final few minutes and led 53-42 heading into the final spell.

Filda Vui got her Silver Ferns debut when she was injected in at goal attack midway through the final quarter.

Nweke scored a whopping 60 goals, while stand-in captain Kelly Jackson had a fine game too, picking up a number of intercepts.

RNZ