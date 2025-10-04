Dame Noeline Taurua sidelined as Silver Ferns coach for Constellation Cup

Dame Noeline Taurua will not coach the Silver Ferns again until at least next year. Photo / Christiaan Kotze, Photosport

By RNZ

The future of Dame Noeline Taurua as Silver Ferns coach looks bleak, with Netball New Zealand sidelining her for the series against Australia and next month’s northern tour.

Netball NZ (NNZ) says that despite considerable and genuine effort from the national body and Taurua, a resolution regarding the Silver Ferns “high performance programme and environment” has not yet been reached.

“Over the past few weeks, NNZ has pursued every pathway with Dame Noeline to bring her back into the Silver Ferns environment at this time. NNZ is disappointed that this has not been possible.

“We understand that there will be questions about this process and strong interest in the future leadership of the Silver Ferns, but we can’t make further comment right now.”