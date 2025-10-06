Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Netball / Silver Ferns
Updated

Yvette McCausland-Durie returns as interim Silver Ferns coach for Cup tour

Bridget Tunnicliffe of RNZ
RNZ·
4 mins to read

New Zealand interim head coach Yvette McCausland-Durie during the Taini Jamison Trophy series against South Africa. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand interim head coach Yvette McCausland-Durie during the Taini Jamison Trophy series against South Africa. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For the second time in less than a month, Yvette McCausland-Durie has responded to an SOS from Netball New Zealand.

McCausland-Durie got the phone call at 1pm on Saturday that the national body needed her to step in as interim Silver Ferns coach again.

Just 90 minutes later, Netball NZ

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save