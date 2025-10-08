McCausland-Durie also highlighted the importance of the wider leadership group, which includes Burger, Jackson, Kate Heffernan, Grace Nweke and now Elisapeta Toeava, who has been added to the group for the upcoming series.
“Leadership within the Silver Ferns is shared, and this group plays a crucial role in driving standards and ensuring alignment across the team,” she said.
“It’s really exciting to have Elisapeta join the leadership team. She brings a unique energy and perspective, and her voice will add real value to the group alongside Karin, Kelly, Kate and Grace.”
The Silver Ferns will face Australia in the Constellation Cup Series before heading to Scotland and England as part of their Northern Tour.