New Zealand's Karin Burger has been named as interim captain of the Silver Ferns. Photo / Photosport

The Silver Ferns have named Karin Burger as interim captain and Kelly Jackson as interim vice-captain for the upcoming Constellation Cup Series and Northern Tour.

Burger, one of the team’s most experienced and respected players, will lead the side as they prepare to take on Australia before heading to Scotland and England for the Northern Tour. Jackson steps into the vice-captaincy role, reflecting her experience and leadership within the team environment.

Interim Silver Ferns head coach Yvette McCausland-Durie said both Burger and Jackson embody the values and standards expected of Silver Ferns leaders.

“Karin is a natural leader who sets the tone through her work ethic, competitiveness, and unwavering commitment to the team. She brings real connection to the group and has a great ability to support and challenge in equal measure,” McCausland-Durie said.

“Kelly has continued to impress with her maturity and presence on and off the court. Together, they’ll provide strong and balanced leadership for this campaign.”