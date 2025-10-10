Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Netball / Silver Ferns
Updated

Silver Ferns: Coach Yvette McCausland-Durie says NZ netball team can perform without being ‘best of buddies’

nzme
5 mins to read

Karin Burger is captaining the Silver Ferns in the Constellation Cup against Australia. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

Karin Burger is captaining the Silver Ferns in the Constellation Cup against Australia. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By Bridget Tunnicliffe of RNZ

The Silver Ferns are trying to dispel the notion that teammates have to be the “best of buddies”, while they navigate the aftermath of coach Dame Noeline Taurua’s shock suspension.

Over the weekend, Netball NZ announced Taurua was stood down for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save