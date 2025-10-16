This is the backdrop against which we now see these events unfurl. One that has already placed Netball New Zealand and their head coach at odds before the player complaint even came to light. The push and pull between the establishment and their coach continued as Taurua successfully advocated for the inclusion of Grace Nweke into the national side. The u-turn on eligibility rules was celebrated by fans, coaches and players alike.

All of this to and fro has piqued interest in the power play between coach and governing body. The building tension is emblematic of the wrestle for the game’s future. It is for that reason that this employment dispute remains in the headlines despite generic press releases deferring to the process. That Netball New Zealand failed to see this interest coming and manage the situation accordingly is the most baffling part. Particularly when you consider they have had the better part of this year to put the matter to bed.

Silver Ferns players at training last week. Photo / Photosport

In this case, the sport was given a headstart with the proper channels working properly and the issue escalated behind closed doors. It’s only the subsequent handling that has led to a deadlock in mediations, that has forced the complaint into the open.

Again, Netball NZ has got themselves offside with the public. Off-court disputes are overshadowing the on-court action. The clean sweep in the series against South Africa was eclipsed by these tensions.

Telling people to trust the process is really asking them to trust your management of it. Given Netball New Zealand’s recent track record, it’s no wonder that this trust is fractured. The longer this drags on, the longer the silence from official channels; the longer the list of voices from outside stepping forward to fill the gap. All of this noise is ultimately a distraction from the netball itself.

Resolution will eventually come. It will shuffle into a joint press conference, having accepted someone’s resignation before repeating the signed-off script about committing to the generic list of recommendations. In order to get to that point, Netball NZ would do well to learn from their fans and employ their ethics of care for all who love this game.

Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women’s sports.