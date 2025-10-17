Advertisement
Silver Ferns fall to Diamonds after late collapse in Constellation Cup opener

Nathan Limm
Sports Journalist – NZME·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Martina Salmon of New Zealand in action during the first test match of the Constellation Cup series between the Australian Diamonds and the New Zealand Silver Ferns. Photo / Photosport

A fourth-quarter slide has seen the Silver Ferns go 1-nil down in the Constellation Cup series against the Australia Diamonds.

The 69-52 scoreline in Melbourne looks comfortable for the hosts, who dominated the final 15 minutes 24-11.

The Ferns showed they were capable of keeping pace with the world champions

