JANUARY
January 2: Big Bash boundary rope catch divides the cricket world
January 3: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses on field
January 3: Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer
January 6: Emma Raducanu blasts ASB Classic court as injury sparks Australian Open fears
January 8: Coco Gauff thrashes Rebeka Masarova to win ASB Classic
January 14: Veteran pulls off stunning comeback to make ASB Classic history
January 15: ‘No one saw it coming’: How special innings broke long Black Caps drought
January 16: Dave Rennie sacked as Eddie Jones named new Wallabies coach
January 22: Joseph Parker has to go the distance to defeat Jack Massey
January 22: ‘Strongest guy in the NBA’: LeBron James heaps praise on Steven Adams
January 24: Tennis in disbelief over image of ballkids drying court with towels
January 26: Australia beat Silver Ferns in Quad Series final after ‘extraordinary’ umpiring farce
January 31: Rugby stars react as Campbell Johnstone becomes first openly gay All Black
FEBRUARY
February 2: Cotter quits as Fiji coach ahead of World Cup
February 4: NZ Rugby’s bold move - and the three ugly scenarios facing Foster
February 6: Sonny Bill Williams ignites storm of controversy with ‘transphobic’ social media post
February 12: Shane Warne’s exact cause of death at age 52 revealed along with will details
February 13: Marc Ellis on life after SportsCafe, Charlie’s millions and Matthew Ridge
February 19: Entire team handshake snub one player
February 22: Netflix cameras capture dumped F1 star’s insane demand
February 24: Chiefs put Crusaders to the sword
February 25: Trick move fools everyone as Brumbies beat Waratahs
February 26: Blues put up 60 in ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ performance to beat Highlanders
February 27: Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul - ‘A humbling experience!’
February 28: Black Caps secure ‘unfathomable’ win by one run over England
MARCH
March 1: All Blacks coach Ian Foster confirms he will not reapply for job
March 2: ‘Test cricket is dying’: Cricket world in disbelief over India pitch farce
March 3: ‘He’s threatening to kill him’: Ardie Savea facing heat after ugly blow-up
March 12: France humiliate England in Twickenham boilover
March 13: Williamson leads Black Caps to win in thrilling last-ball finish
March 20: Danny Lee wins $6 million with LIV Golf Tucson victory
March 21: All Blacks coach revealed: Scott Robertson to lead side from 2024
March 22: Kiwi Olympian suspended for eight years for doping
March 22: All Blacks and Crusaders winger Sevu Reece out with ‘serious’ knee injury
March 23: ‘Like a prisoner’: Schumacher’s friend gives update on ‘most horrific situation’
March 27: Singer mixes up New Zealand anthem after late call-up for boxing world title fight
March 28: Blues star latest to leave New Zealand as Steve Hansen lures players to Japan