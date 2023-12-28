The Black Caps celebrate their one-run win over England. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps celebrate their one-run win over England. Photo / Photosport

Recapping the most-read sports stories from across the year.

JANUARY

January 2: Big Bash boundary rope catch divides the cricket world

January 3: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses on field

January 3: Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer

January 6: Emma Raducanu blasts ASB Classic court as injury sparks Australian Open fears

January 8: Coco Gauff thrashes Rebeka Masarova to win ASB Classic

The US' Coco Gauff holds her trophy aloft after winning the ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

January 14: Veteran pulls off stunning comeback to make ASB Classic history

January 15: ‘No one saw it coming’: How special innings broke long Black Caps drought

January 16: Dave Rennie sacked as Eddie Jones named new Wallabies coach

January 22: Joseph Parker has to go the distance to defeat Jack Massey

Joseph Parker could not deliver the spectacular finish he craved against competitive British cruiserweight Jack Massey. Photo / Boxxer

January 22: ‘Strongest guy in the NBA’: LeBron James heaps praise on Steven Adams

January 24: Tennis in disbelief over image of ballkids drying court with towels

January 26: Australia beat Silver Ferns in Quad Series final after ‘extraordinary’ umpiring farce

January 31: Rugby stars react as Campbell Johnstone becomes first openly gay All Black

FEBRUARY

February 2: Cotter quits as Fiji coach ahead of World Cup

February 4: NZ Rugby’s bold move - and the three ugly scenarios facing Foster

February 6: Sonny Bill Williams ignites storm of controversy with ‘transphobic’ social media post

February 12: Shane Warne’s exact cause of death at age 52 revealed along with will details

February 13: Marc Ellis on life after SportsCafe, Charlie’s millions and Matthew Ridge

February 19: Entire team handshake snub one player

February 22: Netflix cameras capture dumped F1 star’s insane demand

February 24: Chiefs put Crusaders to the sword

The Chiefs overpowered the Crusaders in the opening round of Super Rugby Pacific. Photo / Photosport

February 25: Trick move fools everyone as Brumbies beat Waratahs

February 26: Blues put up 60 in ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ performance to beat Highlanders

February 27: Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul - ‘A humbling experience!’

February 28: Black Caps secure ‘unfathomable’ win by one run over England

Neil Wagner appeals successfully as James Anderson of England is caught behind by Tom Blundell. Photo / Photosport

MARCH

March 1: All Blacks coach Ian Foster confirms he will not reapply for job

March 2: ‘Test cricket is dying’: Cricket world in disbelief over India pitch farce

March 3: ‘He’s threatening to kill him’: Ardie Savea facing heat after ugly blow-up

March 12: France humiliate England in Twickenham boilover

March 13: Williamson leads Black Caps to win in thrilling last-ball finish

Neil Wagner congratulates Kane Williamson on scoring the winning run. Photo / Photosport

March 20: Danny Lee wins $6 million with LIV Golf Tucson victory

March 21: All Blacks coach revealed: Scott Robertson to lead side from 2024

March 22: Kiwi Olympian suspended for eight years for doping

March 22: All Blacks and Crusaders winger Sevu Reece out with ‘serious’ knee injury

March 23: ‘Like a prisoner’: Schumacher’s friend gives update on ‘most horrific situation’

March 27: Singer mixes up New Zealand anthem after late call-up for boxing world title fight

March 28: Blues star latest to leave New Zealand as Steve Hansen lures players to Japan