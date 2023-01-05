Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Tennis: Emma Raducanu blasts ASB Classic court as injury sparks Australian Open fears

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
An upset Emma Raducanu was forced to retire hurt against Viktoria Kuzmova after rolling her ankle. Photo / Photosport

An upset Emma Raducanu was forced to retire hurt against Viktoria Kuzmova after rolling her ankle. Photo / Photosport

Emma Raducanu was distraught after injury forced her to retire from her ASB Classic second round match on Thursday night but says any future plans – including participation in the Australian Open – will be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport