After a Big Bash star made a controversial catch, cricket fans were frustrated and demanded a rule change. Video / Sky Sport

Cricket fans are not happy after Michael Neser pulled off a miracle on Sunday night with a catch for the ages.

The Brisbane Heat emerged victorious over the Sydney Sixers in a thrilling encounter at the Gabba, but it was Neser’s catch that left the cricket world up in arms.

Sydney’s Jordan Silk was putting the Heat to the sword as he clobbered the ball to all parts of the ground, but with the Sixers needing 26 runs from 11 deliveries Silk was sent packing.

Silk’s shot looked destined to head over the rope when Neser intervened and after a lengthy consultation the Sixers star was given his marching orders.

Neser elevated high off the ground and caught Silk inside the boundary rope, but his momentum was carrying him over.

As many players have done now over the years, Neser threw the ball back up into the air to not concede a six and to then catch it again once he was inside the field of play.

The throw into the air however from Neser went beyond the boundary line and saw him take multiple steps outside the field of play.

But Neser jumped back into the air, caught the ball and then instantly threw it back up and into the field of play where he then caught it for the final time with both feet on the ground inside the rope.

Silk argued instantly after the three-part catch took place that it should be a six and he should remain at the crease, a stance many were with him on.

Unfortunately for Silk the rule book states Neser’s act was perfectly legal, purely because Neser wasn’t touching the ground outside the boundary when he made contact with the ball.

Big Bash commentators Adam Gilchrist and Mark Howard both instantly called it a six and couldn’t believe the Sixers star was sent packing.

Michael Neser’s boundary rope catch has divided the cricket world. Photo / Sky Sport

“He wasn’t touching the ball when he touched the ball outside. I mean, jeez,” Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket.

Howard replied: “So you tell me you can just continue to juggle it through the entire boundary, do three laps?”

It’s not the first time a member of the Heat has pulled off a similar feat with Matt Renshaw batting the ball back in from beyond the rope a few seasons ago.

“I knew (Matt) Renshaw did it a couple of years ago. I didn’t know if they’d changed the rules and thankfully they didn’t change the rules,” Neser said.

Cricket fans were split over the catch but many believed it was time for the rule book to be updated and rule out catches once a fielder plants his feet outside the boundary rope.

That is ridiculous that the rule allows you to jump from outside the field of play and do that #BBL12 — Bernie Coen (@berniecoen) January 1, 2023

Exceptional awareness and composure from Michael Neser. And out under the laws of the game. But it clearly shouldn’t be out under the rules of the game. Once a player is grounded outside the field of play, he should be out of the play. #BBL12 — Adam White (@White_Adam) January 1, 2023

Keen to see a fielder do what Neser did for like 150m around the boundary purely for Harlem Globetrotter showboating reasons — Rudi Edsall (@RudiEdsall) January 1, 2023