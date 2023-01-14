Glenn Phillips played a series-winning knock against Pakistan. Photo / AP

Glenn Phillips was so sick he had been unable to field during the first innings of the series decider against Pakistan in Karachi.

By the time he had finished his batting blitz a few hours later, it was the hosts who were feeling queasy.

Phillips went from throwing up to chasing down a target that was slipping from his side’s grasp yesterday, smacking 63 runs from 42 balls to seal New Zealand’s first ODI series victory in Pakistan.

It was Phillips’ maiden ODI half-century and came after he had been struck down by a virus that forced him from the park, suffering from symptoms including vomiting.

As a result of his absence, Phillips had to drop to No 7 in the batting order. But that placement eventually worked in the tourists’ favour, after they had lost 4-45 to leave the series in the balance.

The Black Caps had earlier appeared on track to chase down 281, with Devon Conway (52) and Kane Williamson (53) continuing strong series to position their side on 160-2 in the 31st over.

The mini-collapse that followed left New Zealand needing 100 from 87 balls when Phillips walked to the crease, still clearly showing the effects of his spell in the sickbay. The way the 26-year-old proceeded to bat, however, suggested he had never felt better.

Phillips struck four fours and four sixes with the type of clean hitting that has made him a weapon in T20 cricket, launching blows off the back foot and running with an urgency that belied his poor health.

His onslaught saw the Black Caps speed to their target with 11 balls and two wickets to spare, engendering awe among his teammates.

“Coming into the last 10 overs, we were probably a couple of wickets down more than we would’ve liked,” said Williamson. “But then you see a knock like Glenn Phillips’, it was incredibly special.

“We lost [wickets] quite quickly and he walked out and did his thing. He wasn’t feeling too good - he was quite sick, actually. But he came out and saw things very clearly and played an incredible knock.

“Some of the shots we saw were amazing. To see an innings like that is what you hope for but certainly don’t expect. No one really saw it coming.”

Knocks like that have become expected by Phillips in the shortest form, with his outstanding World Cup giving him a career strike rate of 148 and lifting him to No 7 in the world rankings.

But having made his ODI debut only six months ago, this was the first time the Otago batsman had enjoyed the chance to change a match in 50-over cricket.

“We’ve all seen the X-factor that he brings in the T20 format - the power and how dynamic he is,” Williamson said. “To get opportunities in ODI cricket and transfer those skillsets, we saw it to the highest degree.

“He was exceptional and played with real freedom. It was an amazing contribution - the game was right in the balance and he came out and really threw a punch in terms of his style of play. He’s a very special player.”

It was a special result - the Black Caps’ first ODI triumph on the subcontinent since 2008 and their first series win of any kind in Pakistan since 1969.

The team will now head to India for six white-ball matches, while Williamson and Tim Southee will return home to prepare for next month’s visit of England.

Southee - who led the attack with 3-56 as a ton from opener Fakhar Zaman saw Pakistan post 280-9 - overtook Daniel Vettori as New Zealand’s highest wicket-taker in international cricket, with 697 scalps across formats.

The test skipper will next be hoping to surpass Vettori (361) on the test ranks, needing nine wickets against England to reach second on the all-time list behind Sir Richard Hadlee (431).