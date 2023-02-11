Australian cricket legend, Shane Warne, was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Thailand following a suspected heart attack. Video / AP / Getty / NZ Herald

Australian cricket legend, Shane Warne, was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Thailand following a suspected heart attack. Video / AP / Getty / NZ Herald

Cricket legend Shane Warne’s official cause of death has been shared after his death certificate was released for the first time.

The document shows the dad-of-three’s place of death as Thailand and gives his occupation as “business owner”, while the cause of death is declared “coronary artery atherosclerosis”.

The condition is defined as the build up of plaque within the heart causing the narrowing or complete blockages of arteries, which can result in a heart attack.

One of the symptoms is chest pain, which the sports star had reportedly experienced during the summer before he left for Thailand.

Thai authorities revealed his death to be from “a suspected heart attack from natural causes”.

Warne, who was just 52 years old when he died, had allegedly been seeing a cardiologist in Melbourne for chest pain, according to Daily Mail Australia.

The outlet also reported that the sports star had died just one day into his planned three-month break, with the legend wanting to take a year off.

It has now also been revealed that Warne made his will just three months before his shock death, sitting down to sign the document on December 3, 2021.

A tribute for cricket legend Shane Warne is displayed on the big screens at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photo / AP

The will and death certificate were released this week by the Victorian Supreme Court.

Details of the will were shared on Thursday, with the dad leaving 31 percent each of his fortune to his three children Jackson, Brooke and Summer, documents released by the Supreme Court in Victoria reveal.

The rest was divided between his brother, Jason, who was given two per cent of his wealth, and his niece Tyla and nephew Sebastian, who got 2.5 per cent each.

But his son gets a little extra. Warne’s vehicles – a Yamaha motorbike, BMW and Mercedes – were bequeathed to Jackson. They were worth an estimated $375,000.

The star left nothing for the mother of his children, Simone Callahan, or his former fiancee Liz Hurley.

Among his $20.7 million estate was his $6.5 million home in Portsea, Victoria and $5 million in his Australian bank account. He had around $500,000 in another account with HSBC, and nearly $3 million in shares.

Among $2 million in other belongings was a jet ski. Warne had $295,000 in liabilities.

Warne was found unresponsive in his Thailans villa in March 2022, when one friend reportedly tried to wake him to no avail.

The group then desperately attempted CPR before an ambulance arrived and took the cricket legend to the Thai International Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shane Warne leaves the field after taking his 700th test wicket during day one of the fourth Ashes Test Match between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, 2006. Photo / Getty Images

The sudden loss of the Aussie icon shocked the world, with an outpouring of grief culminating in a memorial service at the MCG.

He is regarded as one of the finest cricketers in history, claiming 708 Test wickets at 25.41 in 145 matches between 1992 and 2007. No Australian has taken more international wickets than the Victorian.

Warne was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2013, and was named one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century, alongside Sir Donald Bradman, Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Jack Hobbs and Sir Vivian Richards.

The leg-spinner featured in Australia’s 1999 World Cup triumph, winning six Ashes series.

After his retirement, Warne served as a commentator and broadcaster for Channel 9 and Fox Cricket.