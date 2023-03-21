Scott Robertson and Jamie Joseph will be determined by their ability to excite New Zealand Rugby. Photos / Photosport

The new All Blacks coach to replace Ian Foster at the end of the year is set to be revealed this afternoon.

New Zealand Rugby said an announcement will be made today, followed by a press conference at 4pm.

A press conference will take place in Wellington with the decision expected to be between Scott Robertson and Jamie Joseph.

Here’s the tale of the tape between these rivals:

Scott Robertson

Age: 48

Domestic success: A+

Seven Super Rugby titles in seven years, only fault was not winning the Super Rugby Transtasman title after finishing unbeaten and missing final spot on points difference. The Six60 of coaches, Robertson is arguably the greatest domestic leader in NZ history.

International experience: D

The gaping hole in his CV. He recently coached the Barbarians and coached the New Zealand under 20s in 2015 when they won the World Rugby Under 20 Championship in Italy. And again in 2016 when they finished fifth. But nothing at the top level of the game.

All Blacks experience: 23 tests

Robertson’s first three caps came when he ran on as a substitute at the tail end of the 1998 horror run of five consecutive defeats under John Hart. He got one run as a substitute at the 1999 World Cup and was gone from the scene by the time 2003 rolled around.

Assistants:

Unknown. But Blues coach Leon MacDonald and Hurricanes coach Jason Holland have previously been included on Robertson’s coaching ticket. He also worked closely with current forwards coach Jason Ryan.

Next in action:

Robertson’s Crusaders started their Super Rugby campaign with an unusual whimper against the Chiefs. A savvy manager would hope to get more from them at home on Friday night against the Highlanders.

Jamie Joseph

Age: 53

Domestic success: B

Joseph took Wellington to the playoffs in each of his three years in charge of the side in his first role as head coach. He then went on to coach the Highlanders in Super Rugby for six seasons. While he led the side to their first ever Super Rugby title in 2015, just three of those six seasons ended with a winning record for the Highlanders. And let’s not mention the Sunwolves. However, if Ian Foster is an example of how NZ Rugby appoint a coach, their domestic record means extremely little.

International experience: B

Joseph coached both the Māori All Blacks and Barbarians sides to winning records before taking the reins of Japan in 2016. With the Brave Blossoms, Joseph has managed to post three wins and a draw against Tier 1 nations, with home wins at the 2019 Rugby World Cup over Ireland and Scotland clear highlights. However, the side’s overall record against Tier 1 sides while Joseph has been in charge is 3-18-1.

All Blacks experience: 20 tests

The Otago man debuted as a sub in a victory over the World XV back in 1992 and had established himself as a fixture in the match-day squad by the time of the 1995 World Cup. Came on as a sub in that dramatic final.

Assistants

Unknown. But Tony Brown has followed him to Japan and would be an obvious option.

Next in action:

Joseph’s Brave Blossoms begin their final approach for the World Cup with two matches in July against an All Blacks XV, likely coached by Leon MacDonald.

Verdict

When the puff of white smoke does arise from NZR headquarters today, it will more likely be to signal that Jamie Joseph will be taking over the All Blacks in 2024,” the Herald’s Gregor Paul wrote last month.

“He has had eight seasons in Japan, enabling him and trusty sidekick Tony Brown to tick that all-important box of international experience.

“These two are a vote for lower-risk decision-making and conformity.

“Stick them in the job and it will allow NZR, an organisation increasingly preoccupied with brand narratives and public perception, to talk of how they followed best practice by placing such a heavy weighting on previous experience.

“The silver lining for Robertson is that a job will open in Japan, and most likely, it will be his.

“Robertson’s lack of test experience won’t frighten a nation that is the third largest economy in the world on the back of a relentless desire to innovate and embrace new ideas.”

Fellow columnist Chris Rattue also believes Joseph is the right man for the job, saying: “Joseph and Brown are a proven pair through thick and thin, including at international level. This choice would also give the All Blacks their first coach of Maori heritage. And that is important.”

However, a roundtable polling of NZ Herald writers in January resulted in not one vote of confidence in Jamie Joseph - instead, it was Robertson who was overwhelmingly tipped to emerge as All Blacks coach.