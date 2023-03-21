Scott Robertson revealed today as All Blacks coach from 2024

Good news and then bad news for the next All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.

After being announced as the All Blacks coach from 2024 at a press conference in Wellington yesterday, Robertson was fronting media this morning in his Crusaders kit to announce more injury woes for the franchise.

Sevu Reece and Sam Whitelock are both facing lengthy time off the field, Robertson revealed.

He confirmed today that All Blacks winger Sevu Reece has been dealt a ‘serious’ knee injury while Whitelock is out with a broken hand.

The defending Super Rugby Pacific champions are already missing All Blacks David Havili, Jack Goodhue, Will Jordan and Cullen Grace through injury while Fletcher Newell, Mitchell Dunshea and George Bell have been ruled out for the season.

Reece is awaiting results on his knee while Whitelock will see a specialist to determine how long they will be out of the game.

Robertson said it’s been a whirlwind week as he goes from presenting to the New Zealand Rugby board on Tuesday to preparing the Crusaders for the Brumbies on Friday night.

“Busy just coming from a media conference to a media conference. So straight into it. It’s good. A lot of messages. Early night last night, was shattered. I got home and cuddles with the family and reflected and, pretty much straight to bed and here we are now,” he said.

“There was excitement, but also a little bit of relief. I’ll be honest with you. My whole mindset for the interview and All Blacks stuff was just being really calm and clear and get who I was across and being really authentic with how I thought I could add to the All Black jersey.

“It was a really professional process, really robust, really clear and I’ve done it so that we can concentrate on both parties, can go and get on with it and look, I’ve got my Crusader gear on now and, looking forward to today and seeing the boys.

Robertson said he was still working out what his place will be over the next few months as the All Blacks prepare for the Rugby Championship and Rugby World Cup, while he himself gets ready for the 2024 season in the big job.

“I’ve got a few questions myself to be honest around it. We’ll look at work in the behind the scenes. But, you know, my main focus here is now with the Crusaders in the season.”