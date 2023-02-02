Fiji coach Vern Cotter was one of the many Kiwi coaches lost to offshore. Photo / Photosport

Fiji coach Vern Cotter is the latest high-profile head coach to exit on the eve of this year’s Rugby World Cup, after resigning with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

Cotter assumed charge of Fiji three years ago after an extensive career that included guiding Scotland to the 2015 World Cup quarter-finals. He also previously led Bay of Plenty and French clubs Clermont and Montpellier, and coached the Crusaders forwards in 2005.

His sudden resignation, seven months out from the World Cup in France, comes as a major surprise.

Cotter’s exit also leaves uncertainty surrounding Fiji’s other New Zealand assistant coaches, Daryl Gibson and Glen Jackson.

In a statement, Cotter expressed his regret at abruptly finishing his tenure with Fiji which included two tests against the All Blacks in 2021.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the players and coaches I have worked with during my time with the team,” Cotter said.

“I feel the team has made some significant improvements over the last few years both on and off the field.

“I believe we built a great culture which was testament to some good people working hard and enjoying each other’s company and I’m disappointed to be leaving at this time.

“I wish the team all the very best for the upcoming RWC later this year.”

Fiji are grouped with Wales and Australia at the World Cup – both of whom also changed head coaches in the past two months - as well as Georgia and Portugal.

Cotter is the fourth international head coach, following Wayne Pivac (Wales), Eddie Jones (England) and Dave Rennie (Australia), to exit their posts with the World Cup on the horizon.

The Fiji Rugby Union offered no explanation for Cotter’s resignation but in a statement thanked him for his services.

A process to recruit a new Fiji head coach that will take the team to France for the World Cup is said to be underway.

“This will be announced in due course,” the Fiji Rugby Union said. “The FRU wishes Vern Cotter all the best in his future endeavours.”