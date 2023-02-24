Brumbies halfback Ryan Lonergan pulled out a tricky try and led the side to victory 31-25. Video / Sky Sport

Brumbies halfback Ryan Lonergan pulled the Waratahs’ pants down at Allianz Stadium on Friday night with a play few were expecting — including the man who most profited from it.

With scores tied 10-all after 35 minutes and the Brumbies winning a penalty five metres out from the Waratahs’ line, all but Lonergan appeared to believe a penalty goal was imminent.

The halfback, however, spotted Andy Muirhead on his own on the far right wing and understanding that referee Nic Berry hadn’t called time off, launched a kick Muirhead’s way.

Muirhead, though, wasn’t on his own — he was having a yarn with assistant referee Jordan Way, and looked as surprised as anybody that the ball was coming his way. Yet he managed to take the tumbling punt and run over to score.

“It’s one of the greatest moves that isn’t a move we’ve ever seen,” Justin Harrison exclaimed in commentary.

It was the first Super Rugby game at Allianz Stadium in 1679 days and a supportive crowd of 25,076 — which included Wallabies coach Eddie Jones — saw a lively derby won by the visitors 31-25.

It was the Waratahs’ first crowd of over 20,000 at Allianz Stadium in seven years.

Andy Muirhead goes over to score a try. Photo / Photosport

Within two minutes of kick-off flame-haired No 10 Tane Edmed attempted, but just hooked, a 47-metre shot at penalty goal.

Minutes later Brumbies hooker Connal McInerney was off to the headbin and didn’t return, his place taken by 37-year-old former Bayonne, Clermont Auvergne and Waratahs No 2, John Ulugia.

The Waratahs dominated possession and territory in the first ten minutes but it was the Brumbies who opened the scoring after their only incursion into the opposition half when fullback Tom Wright hot-stepped his way past three would-be tacklers and dished for halfback Lonergan who scored. The teams traded penalty goals after 22 minutes, the second a scrum penalty against NSW that Brumbies loose-head prop Blake Schoupp revelled in.

Rob Valetini went over in the 43rd minute after strong, direct running and footwork by left-wing Corey Toole. The TMO, however, found that the barest hint of Toole’s heel had scraped the touch line.

There was no such quandary when Muirhead swapped wings and fed Toole who plunged over for a decisive score.

Jake Gordon finished a fine team try for NSW that included a bullocking run from impressive No 8 Langi Gleeson.

But a penalty goal by Noah Lolesio in the 75th minute sealed the match for the Brumbies.

The Waratahs will sweat on the fitness of prominent prop Angus Bell who went off with an foot injury.

Son of Gun is man of the match

Max Jorgensen, 18, had a fine debut for the Waratahs, scoring two tries and making several fine runs down the left wing.

The tyro son of two-test Wallaby and Randwick legend Peter opened the scoring for the Waratahs when he ran off an Angus Bell pass and burst through Wallabies forwards Allan Alaalatoa and Rob Valetini to score under the posts.

His try in the second half was a bolt to the corner and came after pressure and strong work by several men inside.

He switched to fullback in the second half, made more fine incursions on the left, and was voted man of the match by home fans.