Scotland’s cricketers refused to shake hands with rape-accused Nepal star Sandeep Lamichhane. Photo / Twitter

Scotland’s cricket players refused to shake hands with Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane in protest of the spinner’s continued participation in series.

Lamichhane is currently out on bail and is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel room last August.

The 22-year-old was suspended as national captain and arrested last October, but was cleared to play in the ICC’s World Cup League 2 ODI series after Cricket Association Nepal lifted his suspension when he was granted bail.

At the end of Scotland’s three-wicket loss to Nepal on Friday, the Scottish players shook hands with every other Nepal player but pointedly refused to shake Lamichhane’s hand.

According to AFP, the gesture came after a unanimous vote from players and support staff, with Nepal and Lamichhane made aware of the protest in advance.

Scotland Cricket Team refuses after match handshake with Sandeep Lamichhane.



सन्दीप लामिछानेसँग हात मिलाएनन् स्कटिस खेलाडीलेhttps://t.co/bajsRRvfcDpic.twitter.com/mv3LHF4vYa — NepalLinks ︎ (@NepaliPodcasts) February 17, 2023

Cricket Scotland issued a statement before the series saying it was “aware of the reports regarding the legal status of Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane, ahead of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Qualifiers”.

“As a governing body, and as a squad, Cricket Scotland stands firmly against all forms of abuse, which have no place in modern society.

“The player’s availability for these games is a matter for the Cricket Association of Nepal and the ICC (International Cricket Council) to consider.”

The ICC has yet to comment on Lamichhane’s selection.

Lamichhane, who has denied the allegations in a Facebook post, took three for 27 in the win over Scotland.

In an earlier game, he took three for 66 in Nepal’s two-wicket victory over Namibia, who are also part of the tri-series.

Namibia’s players had chosen to fist-bump Nepal’s players, including Lamichhane, but refused to shake hands after the game.

Lamichhane’s presence at training ahead of the series sparked protests from fans in the country and on social media.

Lamichhane has been the poster boy of Nepal cricket. He was drafted by the Dehli Capitals in the Indian Premier League in 2018.