He will face a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder and three counts of being an accessory after the fact to wounding.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said Police cannot rule out further charges.

Police investigating a crime scene on Tuarangi Rd in Grey Lynn. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“Our investigation is very much ongoing, and is still in the early stages.

“There is still much to do as we piece together a full account of what occurred on Thursday and the events leading up to this tragedy.

“The community has responded very positively and we are grateful for their support.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin said Police will continue to work in the community, going door to door seeking witnesses and CCTV footage.

“Please, if you have information, contact us, rather than waiting for us to find you.

“We know there are others involved in the offending on Thursday. The right thing for them to do is contact police and talk with us.

“However, we know having made arrests and laying a murder charge will be a relief for Mr Repia’s family and the wider community.

“We want to thank residents for their ongoing patience, co-operation and assistance.”

Victim was 18yo Maxwel-Dee Repia

A homicide investigation is under way after 18-year-old Maxwel-Dee Repia was shot dead and three others were hospitalised with gunshot wounds in the central Auckland attack.

The Herald understands Repia recently attended Mt Albert Grammar School.

Police were called to Tuarangi Rd at 6.50pm on Thursday following a report of a firearm being discharged.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin of Auckland City CIB says responding officers found a man with critical injuries.

“First aid was administered, however, despite efforts from first responders he sadly died at the scene,” Baldwin said.

“Three others were also seriously injured and remain at hospital where they are being treated for gunshot injuries.”

A man at the scene told the Herald that his grandson, Repia, had been killed in the incident.

“I loved him. Loved him to bits,” he said.

The man said his daughter rang him to tell him what happened.

“She’s going to be devastated,” he said.

Auckland homicide and shooting spate

One of Auckland’s top police officers is urging the public to remain calm amid a spate of shootings and stabbings, revealing there have been four homicides in the city in the past fortnight.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin hosted a press conference at the Auckland Central Police Station on College Hill yesterday regarding the latest probe, this one into a shooting in Grey Lynn.

“This is the fourth homicide in 13 days [in Auckland City District]; none of these incidents appear to be linked and they are all separate. It is a tragedy. The timing is incredibly unfortunate,” Baldwin said.

A complete list of homicides in Auckland includes:

Looking back further, another homicide in Pakuranga Heights on August 24 makes for five cases in Auckland within a month. Tuipulotu Vi was shot inside his courier van as he was leaving his home.

Deputy Mayor of Auckland Desley Simpson said the figures were concerning, “but I think we have to appreciate that police are dealing with the situation in all instances”.

Simpson said: “My wider message to Aucklanders is that police are telling us that this particular event [in Grey Lynn], as with others, are isolated between people [who know already one another].

“It wasn’t as if you had a random gunman going around shooting people they don’t know.”

Simpson called the incident in Grey Lynn “an appalling display of violence” and said she felt for residents there. She urged anyone who could help the police investigation to contact them.

“Let’s face it, I can understand why Aucklanders are feeling a bit concerned. I just want to give them confidence, police are saying ‘please stay calm’ - they are asking Aucklanders to stay calm.”

