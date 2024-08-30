Police today confirmed ceremonies were scheduled to take place today and tomorrow.

The spokesperson also said there are no updates in their investigation to find Vi’s killer.

The victim, confirmed as Saia Kokohu Vi, was shot dead inside a vehicle on Marvon Downs Ave.

Police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the fatal shooting, while friends and neighbours have expressed disbelief anyone would want to harm the 59-year-old.

However, the Herald also recently revealed Vi’s son was targeted in a drive-by-shooting just last month on the North Shore.

What happened?

Courier driver Vi was driving his van out of his home about 6.45am on August 19 when it was struck by a volley of bullets.

A Marvon Downs Ave neighbour told the Herald the crack of the bullets sounded like “they were just outside [her] window”.

“I ran outside and saw our next-door neighbour’s courier van had driven into our neighbour’s fence,” she said.

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting incident in Pakuranga. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

“As soon as I saw that, me and my partner ran over to see if he was still alive and if we could save him, but he was already gone.”

Both the van’s passenger and driver’s side windows had been smashed, apparently by gunfire, other witnesses said.

Who was Tuipulotu Kokohu Vi?

The shooting victim was a courier driver, grandfather, dog walker and churchgoer, originally from Tonga, according to family, friends and neighbours.

A member of the Vi family who answered the door at his home said she didn’t know why anyone would want to hurt their grandfather.

“He is a grandfather, and a loving grandfather. He was a very hard worker and just a very loving person overall. He committed his life to the ministry of God.”

The Herald understands he lived with his wife, daughter and two grandchildren.

The neighbour who rushed to Vi’s aid immediately after the shooting said Vi would often wave as he walked his dog, and described him as a “homebody” who loved his grandchildren.

Family members also praised him on social media as a kind and smiling man.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.











