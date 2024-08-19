“RIP Dad Saia Kokohu Vi, ofa lahi atu,” posted Vai Ko Tosio on Facebook.

One person said they could “not forget [his] face”.

“Most kind man.”

Another urged him to keep “smiling in heaven” and sent condolences to his widow.

“Tribute to his life and what he has done.”

The Herald understands Vi lived with his wife, daughter and two grandchildren.

A woman who raced to the aid of the slain man described him as a doting grandfather who loved his grandchildren. She had no clue why he was targeted.

The Marvon Downs Ave resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said she ran out to the crashed courier van after hearing a volley of shots that sounded like “they were just outside [her] window”.

“I ran outside and saw our next-door neighbour’s courier van had driven into our neighbour’s fence.

The man was found inside a courier van with a gunshot wound and died at the scene. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“He got shot at the intersection [of Pixie Place and Marvon Downs Ave] and then his vehicle had rolled into the fence.

“As soon as I saw that, me and my partner ran over to see if he was still alive and if we could save him, but he was already gone.”

Police descended on Marvon Downs Ave in Pakuranga about 6.40am on Monday after residents reported hearing a series of gunshots.

Police launched a homicide investigation on Monday afternoon and are working to track down those believed to be responsible.

National Party MP Simeon Brown said he was “horrified” by the shooting in his electorate.

“This will be incredibly disturbing for the community and neighbours,” Brown said.

Another Marvon Downs Ave resident earlier said he heard six gunshots.

Armed police descended on Marvon Downs Ave on Monday morning. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“It sounded like a normal handgun.”

A local told the Herald from the cordon that she also heard five or six gunshots.

“They were louder than a firework going off. It sounded like a pop.

“They all went off within a few seconds.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.



