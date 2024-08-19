Video obtained by the Herald captures the moment a person was walking their two dogs on a nearby street before a series of six gunshots rang out in quick succession.

A vehicle’s horn could also be heard for a short period after the first gunshot.

The man was found inside a courier van with a gunshot wound and died at the scene. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The dog walker could be seen stopping and looking in the direction of the commotion before continuing up the street.

A woman who raced to the aid of the slain man described him as a doting grandfather who loved his grandchildren. She had no clue why he was targeted.

The Marvon Downs Ave resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said she ran out to the crashed courier van after hearing a volley of shots that sounded like “they were just outside [her] window”.

“I ran outside and saw our next-door neighbour’s courier van had driven into our neighbour’s fence.

“He got shot at the intersection [of Pixie Place and Marvon Downs Ave] and then his vehicle had rolled into the fence.

Armed police descended on Marvon Downs Ave on Monday morning. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“As soon as I saw that, me and my partner ran over to see if he was still alive and if we could save him, but he was already gone.”

She believed the man, whom she would often wave to as he walked his dog, was in his 60s or 70s.

“He was a homebody … he loved his grandkids.”

National Party MP Simeon Brown said he was “horrified” by the shooting in his electorate.

“This will be incredibly disturbing for the community and neighbours,” Brown said.

Police at the scene of the shooting incident at Marvon Downs Ave in Pakuranga. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Another Marvon Downs Ave resident earlier said he heard six gunshots.

“It sounded like a normal handgun.”

A local told the Herald from the cordon that she also heard five or six gunshots.

“They were louder than a firework going off. It sounded like a pop.

“They all went off within a few seconds.”

Post Haste Couriers and Freightways have been approached for comment.

On Monday afternoon, Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers of the Counties Manukau CIB said: “The community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area today and in coming days as we work to piece together what has led to this and who is responsible.

“We are continuing to speak to a number of people in the area at the time and are keen to hear from anyone who hasn’t already spoken with us.”

A post-mortem examination would be done and the victim formally identified over the coming days, Vickers said.

Anyone who can provide information is urged to call police on 105 quoting the reference number P059690585.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.