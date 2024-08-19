“As soon as I saw that, me and my partner ran over to see if he was still alive and if we could save him, but he was already gone.”

She believed the man, whom she would often wave to as he walked his dog, was in his 60s or 70s.





“He was a homebody… he loved his grandkids.”

She said it was unclear whether the victim was shot through the driver’s side or passenger’s side, as both windows had been smashed.

“He got shot at the intersection [of Pixie Pl and Marvon Downs Ave] and then his vehicle had rolled into the fence.”

She said he had just begun his working day and there were no packages in his van. She had “no idea” who would target him.

She said nothing like this had ever happened on her street and everyone was “shocked”.

“It’s just ugly.”

Armed police descended on Marvon Downs Ave this morning. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

She said the area was still “crawling with police”, who had arrived at 6.40am.

Post Haste and Freightways have been approached for comment.

Earlier, a police spokesperson said residents could expect a “significant police presence” while they “work to find out what has occurred and who is responsible”.

Pakuranga MP Simeon Brown was “horrified” by the shooting.

“This will be incredibly disturbing for the community and neighbours.”

A Marvon Downs Ave resident said he heard six gunshots.

“It sounded like a normal handgun.”

Another Pakuranga resident told the Herald from the cordon she heard five or six gunshots.

Police at the scene of the shooting incident at Marvon Downs Ave in Pakuranga. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

“They were louder than a firework going off. It sounded like a pop.

“They all went off within a few seconds.”

Detective Inspector Kerry Watson said from the cordon that it was a “critical incident”.

Armed police guarded entrances to the street and a section had been taped off.

Anyone who can provide information is urged to call police on 105 quoting the reference number P059690585.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.



