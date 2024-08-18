Advertisement
Pakuranga, Auckland incident: Police and ambulance responding with residents reporting hearing gunshots

NZ Herald
Armed police on Marvon Downs Ave where residents have reported hearing gunshots. Phoo / Jason Oxenham.

Police have descended on Marvon Downs Ave in the East Auckland suburb of Pakuranga, with locals reporting hearing the sound of gunshots this morning.

Pakuranga residents reported on social media they had seen at least 14 police cars and a number of armed officers. Ambulances were also in attendance and the police Eagle helicopter was in the air overhead.

Local school Elm Park said a “strong police presence” has responded to the incident.

“Police have responded to, please note there is no immediate danger to Elm Park School,” school principal Sarah Baleicakau said in a message to the school community.

“I have spoken to the police this morning and have been fully assured the school can remain open,” Baleicakau added.

Some residents said they heard what they believed to be gunshots at 6.40am.

“Doesn’t sound great with that many sirens,” one wrote on social media.

“It’s insane. So many sirens,” said another.

Police at the scene of an incident at Marvon Downs Ave in Pakuranga. Photo / Jason Oxenham August 19, 2024
For students attending Elm Park School this morning, Baleicakau said: “There is a strong police presence which may inhibit access to the school from Cascades Rd side.”

NZ Police have been approached for comment.

Hato Hone St John referred all questions to the police.

