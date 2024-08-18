Armed police on Marvon Downs Ave where residents have reported hearing gunshots. Phoo / Jason Oxenham.

Police have descended on Marvon Downs Ave in the East Auckland suburb of Pakuranga, with locals reporting hearing the sound of gunshots this morning.

Pakuranga residents reported on social media they had seen at least 14 police cars and a number of armed officers. Ambulances were also in attendance and the police Eagle helicopter was in the air overhead.

Local school Elm Park said a “strong police presence” has responded to the incident.

“Police have responded to, please note there is no immediate danger to Elm Park School,” school principal Sarah Baleicakau said in a message to the school community.