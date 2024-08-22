Advertisement
Pakuranga Heights shooting: Police probe possible gang links behind Auckland grandfather Tuipulotu Vi’s fatal shooting

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
Auckland police are probing any links between the death of the grandfather in Pakuranga Heights and a previous shooting.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said police were still trying to formally identify the victim, but were “comfortable” naming him as Tuipulotu Vi, 59.

Vi’s family, some of whom lived with him, have been linked to another gang-related shooting on Auckland’s North Shore in July.

“As part of our enquiries, we are investigating how this homicide may be linked to another incident where a firearm was discharged towards a house in Beach Haven on the morning of 23 July,” Vickers said.

“Mr Vi died in a shocking display of violence, and we understand the community is feeling uneasy.

“At this point we want to ensure the community that are doing everything we can to piece together exactly what has happened and who was involved.”

Vickers said it was still very early in the police investigation.

“At the moment we can confirm there is a familial link between people who live at both addresses, but we are working hard to understand the motivation behind both shootings.”

- More to come


