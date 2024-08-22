In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, huge inequities in policing, fire in central Auckland apartment, and concern over child language skills.

Auckland police are probing any links between the death of the grandfather in Pakuranga Heights and a previous shooting.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said police were still trying to formally identify the victim, but were “comfortable” naming him as Tuipulotu Vi, 59.

Vi’s family, some of whom lived with him, have been linked to another gang-related shooting on Auckland’s North Shore in July.

“As part of our enquiries, we are investigating how this homicide may be linked to another incident where a firearm was discharged towards a house in Beach Haven on the morning of 23 July,” Vickers said.

“Mr Vi died in a shocking display of violence, and we understand the community is feeling uneasy.