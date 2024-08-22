The 33-year-old son was on bail at a North Shore address that was targeted in a similar shooting earlier last month, as previously revealed by the Herald.

He was living at a property on Rambler Cres that was sprayed with bullets in a drive-by shooting in the North Shore suburb of Beach Haven around 6.30am on July 23.

The son is facing serious drug importing and money laundering charges laid in Operation Worthington, as an alleged client of a Chinese money laundering syndicate.

His sister and her partner were also charged with drug importing and money laundering offences as co-offenders.

The couple were living with the woman’s father, Tuipulotu Vi, at Pixie Place according to court documents and electoral roll records.

Her partner’s occupation is listed as a courier driver.

There is no suggestion that Tuipolotu Vi was involved in any crimes.

Asked whether the shootings at Beach Haven and Pakuranga were connected, or if detectives were looking into the possibility that the fatal shooting was a case of mistaken identity, the police media team did not respond to Herald questions.

Instead, they issued a general press release that confirmed the “familial link” between both addresses that were targeted.

“We are working hard to understand the motivation behind both shootings,” said Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers.

“It is still very early in our investigation, and we have a lot of ground to cover as we piece this together.”

“Mr Vi died in a shocking display of violence, and we understand the community is feeling uneasy.

“At this point, we want to assure the community that [we] are doing everything we can to piece together exactly what has happened and who was involved.”

A member of the Vi family who answered the door at the Pixie Place address said she was not aware of any gang links in the family, or why anyone would want to hurt their grandfather.

“He is a grandfather and a loving grandfather. He was a very hard worker and just a very loving person overall. He committed his life to the ministry of God.”

Tuipulotu Kokohu Vi, also known Saia, has been identified as the victim of a drive-by shooting in Pakuranga Heights on Monday. Photo / Supplied





Vickers said police were seeking any CCTV or dashcam footage from anyone travelling through Pakuranga Heights between 4.45am and 7.30am on Monday, August 19.

In particular, Vickers said the investigation team wanted to hear from anyone on Cascades Rd, Archmillen Ave, Hope Farm Ave or Marvon Downs at that time.

“We would like to thank those people who have spoken to us already, and encourage anyone who has any information, no matter how small, to get in touch with our team.”





If you were in the area and have photos or videos that may be relevant, please upload them here: https://block.nc3.govt.nz/

Anyone with information can contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Please reference file number 240819/5586.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111

Jared Savage covers crime and justice issues, with a particular interest in organised crime. He joined the Herald in 2006 and has won a dozen journalism awards in that time, including twice being named Reporter of the Year. He is also the author of Gangland and Gangster’s Paradise.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.



