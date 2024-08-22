The son of an Auckland man killed in a drive-by shooting in Pakuranga Heights earlier this week was targeted in a previous shooting on the North Shore last month.
Tuipulotu Kokohu Vi, alsoknown as Saia, was killed when the courier van he was driving was struck by gunfire outside his home on Pixie Place around 6.45am on Monday.
The police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the fatal shooting, while friends and neighbours have expressed disbelief that anyone would want to cause harm to the church-going 59-year-old, who was known as a loving grandfather.
However, the Herald can reveal that Vi’s son and daughter - who lived with her father - are facing serious charges of money laundering and drug importing.
The woman’s partner, who is also facing charges, also lives at the Pixie Place address and has worked as a courier driver.
His sister and her partner were also charged with drug importing and money laundering offences as co-offenders.
The couple were living with the woman’s father, Tuipulotu Vi, at Pixie Place according to court documents and electoral roll records.
Her partner’s occupation is listed as a courier driver.
There is no suggestion that Tuipolotu Vi was involved in any crimes.
Asked whether the shootings at Beach Haven and Pakuranga were connected, or if detectives were looking into the possibility that the fatal shooting was a case of mistaken identity, the police media team did not respond to Herald questions.
Instead, they issued a general press release that confirmed the “familial link” between both addresses that were targeted.
“We are working hard to understand the motivation behind both shootings,” said Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers.
“It is still very early in our investigation, and we have a lot of ground to cover as we piece this together.”
