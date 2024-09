Police on Tuarangi Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland, after reports tonight of people being injured after a shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Multiple people have been injured after a reported shooting in Grey Lynn in Central Auckland this evening.

Police were called to Tuarangi Rd about 6.50pm.

Cordons have been put in place while emergency services work at the scene, a police spokesman said.

The Herald has seen at least six police cars on the scene, along with an ambulance and armed officers keeping guard around the cordon.