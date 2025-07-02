McMahon said the new ship should be sailing the Cook Strait route later this month and marks a significant next step in the company’s ongoing investment in infrastructure and capacity.

“Livia delivers an increase in both freight and passenger capacity, and we’re very pleased to have secured a vessel of this quality and suitability for Cook Strait conditions.”

Bluebridge's new Cook Strait ferry the Livia arrives in Wellington this morning. Photo / Bluebridge

WellingtonNZ chief executive Mark Oldershaw said the Livia was a “vital addition” to strengthen the region’s transport network and help ensure resilience for the country’s most important ferry route.

“Livia will play an essential role in keeping Wellington’s communities, businesses and visitors connected across the Cook Strait.”

Previously sailing between Germany and Latvia, the Livia is a sister ship to StraitNZ’s Connemara, which began service on Cook Strait in 2023.

StraitNZ Bluebridge, a privately owned business, currently holds 50% of the Cook Strait freight market and almost 40% of the passenger market.

The new ship will provide a 10% increase in vehicle capacity and is set to increase Bluebridge passenger capacity “significantly” with further alterations.

A “tug spray welcome” has been organised to greet her off Oriental Bay around 8.30am, with coffee and chocolate fish on offer for any keen spectators wanting to get their first look at the vessel.

The Livia will replace the Strait Feronia, pictured here in the background with Interislander's Kaiarahi ferry passing by. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Bluebridge’s competitor, Interislander, is owned and operated by state-owned enterprise KiwiRail.

Its capacity will reduce next month from three ferries to two with the retirement of the Aratere; a ship that made headlines when it ran aground near Picton last year.

That’ll leave the Kaitaki and Kaiārahi to cover all needs until the Government replaces them with “two new rail ferries” in 2029 - ferries that are yet to be ordered.

Minister for Rail Winston Peters announced the new plan to replace Interislander’s ailing fleet in March. It replaces Labour’s iRex project that would have delivered two new mega ferries and upgraded port infrastructure in Wellington and Picton.

The Government scrapped that project after budget blowouts to the infrastructure side of things saw the total cost balloon to around $3 billion.

Peters said the ships the Government was now looking for would be “approximately 200m long - longer and wider than the current fleet”, however they would be shorter than the ferries ordered under Labour in 2021.