“We will also be talking to customers and other parties about operational arrangements for the transition period to new ships.
“This will include developing a workable ship maintenance programme once we move to two ferries, and de-risking impacts for the Cook Strait market for the four-year transition until the brand new, larger, rail-enabled ferries arrive.
“We are committed to continuing to run a safe and reliable service for passengers and freight throughout that period using Interislander’s remaining two ships, Kaitaki and Kaiārahi.”
Aratere was due to leave Wellington next month to go to dry dock in Singapore, but that plan has clearly changed.
Instead, Kaiārahi will now go to dry dock on 27 June.
The update on Interislander’s website says Aratere will provide cover and retire when Kaiārahi returns, which is expected to be between 18 and 30 August.
It says to prepare for a two-ship fleet, they’re taking advantage of existing maintenance windows.
“This will ensure we maximise the two-ship capacity with a year on / year off dry dock maintenance programme during the transition period to the brand new, rail enabled ships in 2029.”
Interislander says anyone booked to travel on Aratere from September will receive an email or txt informing them of new sailing details.
There have also been timetable changes for anyone booked to travel on Kaiārahi from September.
Peters said the ships the Government was now looking for would be “approximately 200m long - longer and wider than the current fleet”, however they would be shorter than the ferries ordered under Labour in 2021.