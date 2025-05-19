When announcing the retirement, KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy said they would “work through the detail of that decision - firstly with our own people, especially our Interislander crews.

“A ship is a special workplace and for some of our people, Aratere is a home away from home.

“The ship has been a workhorse of Interislander, giving huge service to freight customers and passengers alike since it entered service on Cook Strait in 1999.”

Reidy said moving from three ships to two would mean the loss of some roles, but that the exact number would depend on the outcome of a consultation process.

“We will also be talking to customers and other parties about operational arrangements for the transition period to new ships.

“This will include developing a workable ship maintenance programme once we move to two ferries, and de-risking impacts for the Cook Strait market for the four-year transition until the brand new, larger, rail-enabled ferries arrive.

“We are committed to continuing to run a safe and reliable service for passengers and freight throughout that period using Interislander’s remaining two ships, Kaitaki and Kaiārahi.”

The Interislander Cook Strait ferry Aratere in Wellington harbour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Aratere was due to leave Wellington next month to go to dry dock in Singapore, but that plan has clearly changed.

Instead, Kaiārahi will now go to dry dock on 27 June.

The update on Interislander’s website says Aratere will provide cover and retire when Kaiārahi returns, which is expected to be between 18 and 30 August.

It says to prepare for a two-ship fleet, they’re taking advantage of existing maintenance windows.

“This will ensure we maximise the two-ship capacity with a year on / year off dry dock maintenance programme during the transition period to the brand new, rail enabled ships in 2029.”

Interislander says anyone booked to travel on Aratere from September will receive an email or txt informing them of new sailing details.

There have also been timetable changes for anyone booked to travel on Kaiārahi from September.

The company acknowledges Aratere’s retirement will have an impact on sailing availability, especially during the busy summer period, and is advising travellers to plan ahead.

“The retirement of Aratere in mid to late August will reduce the overall freight and passenger capacity of the Interislander fleet.

“You may have to travel at less popular times or be flexible on the dates you travel.

“If you are planning to travel during the summer peak it is best to get in early”, the website warns.

The Aratere made headlines in June last year when it ran aground after leaving Picton.

The Aratere ran aground near Picton last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An interim report into the grounding found the bridge crew did not know how to turn off the autopilot function on a new steering control system.

Minister for Rail Winston Peters announced a plan in March for what he is calling “two new rail ferries” to replace Interislander’s ailing fleet in 2029.

The plan replaces Labour’s iRex project that would have delivered two new mega ferries and upgraded port infrastructure in Wellington and Picton.

The Government scrapped that project after budget blowouts to the infrastructure side of things saw the total cost balloon to around $3 billion.

Peters said the ships the Government was now looking for would be “approximately 200m long - longer and wider than the current fleet”, however they would be shorter than the ferries ordered under Labour in 2021.