Minister for Rail Winston Peters has announced a “plan” for what he is calling “two new rail ferries” to replace the ailing fleet of three Interislander ferries in 2029.

In a statement, Peters said the ferries will have “road and rail decks” which will load rail freight on and off the ships in “single shunt movements”.

This appears to fit the definition of a “rail-enabled” ferry, which was one of the central conflicts in the debate over the future of the ferry connection that has raged since Finance Minister Nicola Willis declined KiwiRail’s request for additional funding for a previous ferry replacement project, begun by Labour in coalition with NZ First.

That project started life as a $775 million project, according to a 2018 business case to purchase two rail-enabled large ferries and to upgrade the port infrastructure in Wellington and Picton.

Blowouts to the infrastructure side of the project meant that by the time Willis declined a further funding injection, the total cost of the project was about $3 billion.

Peters said the ships the Government was looking for would be “approximately 200m long - longer and wider than the current fleet”, however they would be shorter than the ferries ordered under Labour in 2021.

The size of these ferries was one of the reasons why costs blew out, because they required much larger portside investment.

Peters said the Government would replace infrastructure in Picton, which was old and needed replacing. The infrastructure in Wellington “has life left in it”, Peters said, “so it will be modified and re-used”.

“Our analysis showed this to be the most cost-effective option, and contrasts sharply with the wanton demolition and extravagant specification under the cancelled project, where they assumed almost all costs would be at the taxpayers’ expense,” Peters said.

Key specifications of the new ferries

The new ferries will be about 200m in length and 28m wide.

They will each have capacity for 1500 passengers, and 2.4km of lanes for cars, trucks, and 40 rail wagons.

They will be designed to ensure they can operate through the Tory Channel, at a speed of 20 knots, and be highly manoeuvrable.

They will be designed with modern system redundancies and future proofing solutions to reduce carbon emissions.



