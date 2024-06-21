The Interislander ferry Aratere ran aground just out of Picton after 10pm on Friday.Photo / Renee Horncastle

Forty-seven people spent the night on the Interislander ferry Aratere which ran aground just after 10pm last night.

Tugs are expected to help refloat the ship between 8-10am today.

The Government said this week it has been ‘highly unimpressed’ with KiwiRail’s maintenance of its Interislander ferry fleet,

The Interislander ferry Aratere is expected to be refloated this morning after running aground near Picton because of a steering failure.

Picton’s harbour master is onboard the ferry and attempts to refloat it will be from about 9am at high tide.

Forty-seven people - eight commercial truck drivers and 39 crew - spent the night onboard the ferry.

The ferry departed Picton at 9.45pm yesterday before suffering a steering failure and running around just after 10pm.

Ship tracking images showed the vessel near Titoko Bay in Marlborough.

Emergency services rushed to the stricken vessel with passengers told to wear lifejackets.

Interislander General Manager Duncan Roy told Newstalk ZB this morning he was on his way to Picton from Auckland. He’d spoken to crew members.

“They’ve been nothing,, but focused on the safety and comfort of their passengers.

“I’ve been really impressed with how they’ve performed working through the night.”

They would attempt to refloat the ship about 9am.

“That’s the best opportunity with the most amount of water around the ship.”

Roy said last night there had been no injuries and that “the vessel is watertight”.

“The Picton Harbour Master is on board and we are working with him to move the vessel back to Picton,” he said.

Roy told RNZ he would be taking the first flight from Auckland to Picton this morning alongside KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy.

He said he was confident harbour tugs would be able to assist the ferry into port.

“They are the harbour tugs that we use when we are coming in in heavy winds in the harbour,” he told RNZ.

It was too early to understand how freight deliveries across the Cook Strait would be impacted, he said.

“Right now I’m totally concentrated on our passengers on board and our crew on board - that is our main focus.”

Coastguard Marlborough volunteers onboard Bluebridge Rescue were also last night on the scene at Pine Bay along with several tug boats.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “We have been advised that there is no indication of injuries, danger to life or danger of oil pollution to the marine environment. The vessel is watertight. Both KiwiRail and Maritime NZ are actively dealing with the situation.KiwiRail will provide further updates publicly.”

A man whose father was part of the group of truck drivers on board told the Herald last night all on board were safe.

“[My father] just said they’re just all on standby and just sitting there ready to go if they need to. He just said everyone’s been told to get up and just be up in one area and wait. That’s all I know at the moment.

“It’s run aground so you’d have to be ready to leave if you needed to, but they don’t know anything further at the moment. It’d be f***ing pitch black out there.”

The Marlborough Harbourmaster’s office said harbourmaster Jake Oliver was involved in the response to the stranded ferry as of 11pm, and that police and fire teams were also at the scene.

A South Island Fire and Emergency duty manager said they had no direct involvement in the response to the incident at this stage.

”Police are the lead and we’ve offered assistance but nothing has been requested of us at this stage. They’re [police] are dealing with it,” the duty manager said.

In February 2023 an electrical fault caused the Aratere to briefly break down in Cook Strait and drift while en route to Picton.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said this week the Government has been “highly unimpressed” with KiwiRail’s maintenance of its Interislander ferry fleet.

The future of the ferries was the first question Brown faced at a Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee meeting on Thursday.

Brown said the Government was committed to a resilient Cook Strait service but ministers also wanted to see KiwiRail maintain its existing ships to the appropriate standards.

“Which has been a significant issue that we’ve been highly unimpressed with coming into Government”, he said.

On Wednesday, the Herald reported annual maintenance costs to keep the ferries running could almost double to $65 million by next year, and keeping the ferries afloat will be an “ongoing battle”.

In December last year, the Government declined KiwiRail’s request for an extra $1.47 billion for the Inter-island Resilience Connection (iReX) after the project’s total cost escalated to almost $3b.

A $551 million fixed-price contract to build the new ferries was signed with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) in 2021.

Before Christmas, KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy suggested the deal could be rescued and the ships could still be built and then sold instead.