KiwiRail's Interislander ferry Aratere on Wellington Harbour. Photo / File

An electrical fault caused the Interislander’s Aratere ferry to briefly break down in Cook Strait and drift while en route to Picton last night.

Marine traffic tracking showed the ship was drifting about 1.8 knots, outside of the route into the Marlborough Sounds.

KiwiRail reported the Aratere experienced a partial loss of power and the ship slowed for a short time before she was quickly back up to normal speed.

Later that evening, the ship departed Picton to sail back to Wellington. It travelled a short distance down the Marlborough Sounds before a decision was made to turn back due to the bad weather forecast.

All Cook Strait ferries are cancelled today as Cyclone Gabrielle makes its way across the North Isand.

Harbourmaster Grant Nalder provided an update on the Aratere incident to Greater Wellington Regional Council’s Finance, Risk and Assurance Committee this morning.

He said the problem with the Aratere was an electrical fault.

“They had power restored very quickly, they had propulsion restored within a few minutes, then took the time to get everything else checked over before they started moving off.”

As a precaution, the ferry went around the Northern Entrance of the Marlborough Sounds which was standard procedure, Nalder said.

The Aratere was now in Picton sitting out the bad weather caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, Nalder said.

A Maritime NZ spokesperson confirmed they were contacted by the Interislander at 6.28pm advising of the situation.

“Our team is making inquiries around what occurred during yesterday’s journey to cause the electrical fault and the partial loss of power,” the spokesperson said.

“No rescue assets were needed to be readied for deployment in response to what occurred with the Aratere.”

It comes two weeks after the Kaitaki ferry lost power to all four of her engines while in the Cook Strait and declared a mayday with 864 people on board.

Luckily, power was restored enough for the ferry to limp back to Wellington alongside several vessels which had rushed to her aid.

Nalder said the Kaitaki situation was a known risk and the risk remained unchanged after the incident.

“All that’s changed is now it has happened rather than it being theoretical.”

Regional councillor Ros Connelly questioned whether the risk remained unchanged because the ferries were ageing and increasingly unreliable.

“So potentially the likelihood of risk is just going to increase as they see out the last few months and years of their practical life.”

Nalder stressed the ferries had to meet the same standards regardless of how old they were.

“So for the operators, when they have older ships, that means they have higher maintenance costs. There is a lot of maintenance that goes on on the ships.

“Whether they are one-year-old or 30-year-old, there is no allowance for age in terms of performance.”

Nalder suggested the Kaitaki was one of the safest ships at the moment because engineers had “crawled over everything” on the ferry.



