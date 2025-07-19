Hamilton City area commander inspector Andrea McBeth said police are “extremely disappointed in the dangerous behaviour on our roads, particularly when a family is grieving”.

“One young person dying on our roads is too many, and we need to work together to prevent tragedy occurring.”

She said any information that identifies the riders and/or motorcycles can be reported via 105.

In the footage, the dirt bike riders can be seen pulling wheelies down the motorway, some balancing their knees on the seat while their front wheel is in the air.

More than 10 people, including a small child, can be seen sitting on the back of a ute driving along the motorway, some with their legs hanging over the back.

The group can also be seen occupying two lanes of the expressway and at one point, preventing cars from driving through a roundabout.

Ngakau Hailey. Photo / LoveRacing

The video’s poster called Hailey a “humble, talented young man”.

“He brought joy to all with his contagious smile, laugh, and presence.

“His life was only getting started with a career starting to take off. We’re all glad to have had the opportunity to share moments and now memories in this life with you.

“Ride in paradise. Fly high my brother, forever 18.”

In 2023, while in his first season of riding, Hailey won his first race in Cambridge aged 16.

He rode 46 winners during his career, with 92 placings in 470 starts.

Hailey told LoveRacing News in 2023 that he enjoyed an idyllic childhood, but soon had to adjust to city life, where other sports took precedence over horses for a couple of years.

“We moved to Hamilton when I was 8, and I stopped riding for a little bit. I was only riding every now and again.”

Rugby league, touch and boxing became his new loves. However, a chance encounter with trackwork riding rearranged his priorities, and he became intent on a career in the saddle.