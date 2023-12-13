The Interislander Cook Strait ferries are reaching the end of their working life, and two new ferries are being built to replace them. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Government has declined KiwiRail’s request for an extra $1.47 billion for portside infrastructure needed for Cook Strait’s new mega-ferries.

KiwiRail says it cannot proceed without further Government funding and its board will now oversee the wind-down of the project and review plans for the vital transport connection.

The state-owned enterprise was replacing its increasingly unreliable and ageing Interislander fleet of three ferries with two new rail-enabled ferries under the Inter-island Resilience Connection project (iReX).

The stakes were high after Kaitaki narrowly avoided disaster this year when it lost power in the middle of Cook Strait with 864 people on board and started drifting towards Wellington’s rocky South Coast.

The last publicly available cost estimate for the new ferries and the portside infrastructure was $1.45b.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis revealed this afternoon that the cost has doubled.

She said KiwiRail had requested an additional $1.47b, a component of which had been agreed to in-principle by the previous government, to address cost escalations related to harbourside infrastructure.

Willis said the Government has declined the request to contribute the significant additional funding.

”The Government remains committed to a resilient, safe and reliable Cook Strait connection, but the cost of this project has almost quadrupled since 2018 to approximately $3b,” she said.

Only a fifth of the total cost was now associated with the core project of replacing the ageing three ferries, she said.

”Ministers do not have confidence that there will not be further increases and are concerned about the continued significant cost blowouts and the changing nature of the investment they are being asked to make.

”Furthermore, agreeing to KiwiRail’s request would reduce the Government’s ability to address the cost pressures that are impacting on New Zealanders, fund other essential projects and get the Crown’s books back in order.”

KiwiRail to wind down project and review plans

KiwiRail board chairman David McLean acknowledged the disappointment of its team and stakeholders involved in the project.

“We sought a strong outcome for New Zealand through this project for a more resilient State Highway 1 across Cook Strait for exporters, domestic freight forwarders, tourism and domestic commuters.

“We will work with the Government, our customers, ports and other stakeholders on the way forward. An alternative suitable long-term solution could take years to develop.”

McLean said KiwiRail will continue to invest in the safety and reliability of the existing Interislander fleet, through strong asset management practices, in the interim.

Last week the Herald revealed Willis met KiwiRail’s top brass about the financial problems before she was even sworn in as the Finance Minister.

Willis confirmed she met McLean and chief executive Peter Reidy about the matter on one occasion during the coalition negotiations.

She received written briefings from KiwiRail regarding the iReX project on Thursday, November 30, and met McLean and Reidy again later that evening.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter said last week KiwiRail “must be s***ting themselves” over the escalating costs.

Ponter described today’s decision as a brave call by ministers but declined to comment further.

Nicola Willis confident there are viable alternatives

Treasury and the Ministry of Transport advised the Government not to agree to the funding request, Willis said.

It was a “very difficult situation” for the incoming Government to find itself in, she said.

”It is absolutely one of the financial states that was left behind by the outgoing government.

”We want a resilient, safe and reliable Cook Strait service and we are committed to ensuring that is available to New Zealanders.”

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said a resilient ferry service should not be an open chequebook paid for by the taxpayer. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Willis said it would be “irresponsible for us to continue funding the project” after it “diverted so widely in scope and cost from the original proposal”.

”A resilient ferry service should not be an open chequebook paid for by the taxpayer,” she said.

”We have a responsibility to ensure the public gets good value for money.”

Willis said it was a hard decision but the right one.

Ministers will now work with KiwiRail and officials on alternative options.

“The Government will have to invest more money in the future to ensure a reliable ferry service and we are up for that.”

Willis said she has received advice that made her confident there was a range of alternative options that would deliver value for money as well as a reliant and resilient service.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.