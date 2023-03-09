Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

Dire Strait: What’s gone wrong with our ferries?

8 minutes to read
Georgina Campbell
By
Georgina Campbell

Senior Multimedia Journalist

Crossing the Cook Strait has been anything but smooth sailing. Dire Strait is an ongoing investigative series looking at the full saga and inside story of our interisland ferries, how they came to be in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.