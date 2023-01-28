An Interislander ferry approaching the entrance to Wellington Harbour. Photo / File





The Interislander Kaitaki ferry has declared a mayday.

Wellington regional harbourmaster Grant Nalder said the ferry was making its way towards Wellington when it lost all power.

“They weren’t able to restore it, they were drifting, they’ve got an anchor down, and they declared a mayday.”

By 6pm the ferry’s engines were being tested.

Nalder said earlier tug boats were heading in the direction of the ferry, but the conditions were rough.

He said the ship had been blown towards the shore and described the situation as serious.

”They are in a difficult position at the moment.

”[The ferry] has got into shallower water so her anchors are down and they will become more effective as it gets closer to shore, so that should slow her down or even hold her in place.”

Nalder expected passengers will have been given life jackets as the crew would be following emergency proceedings on board.

Kaitaki seems to have put down its anchor. Tugs and other vessels on their way to help by the looks. pic.twitter.com/rden4ZQcEE — Ross P (@Rosspnz) January 28, 2023

Apparently help is on the way. Everyone in life jackets, passengers being counted. 5.19pm — Lorna (@moukenainzo) January 28, 2023

In the cook Strait. Ferry lost power. Dropped anchors. Terrified. Trying to stay calm. — Kitty Fitton - Just Me (@kitty_just_me) January 28, 2023

Nalder said the ferry was southwest of Sinclear Head off Wellington’s South Coast.

One passenger said they were terrified but were trying to stay calm.

Passengers have been told the anchors are holding and tug boats are on the way.

Another passenger said the ferry was stranded about an hour out of Wellington.

”The motor’s cut out at about 5 o’clock and the captain has been updating us. We have donned the life jackets for safety reasons, just as a precaution.

“Anchors have been put down and are holding and we are currently waiting I believe on some tug boats and a pilot boat to come out and assist.”



