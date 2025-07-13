New Zealand universities are seeing a slight rise in international student numbers since the pandemic, with about 45,590 in 2024. Photo / 123rf
The Government has outlined its plan to double the international student sector to $7.2 billion by 2034.
Under the new “International Education Going for Growth Plan” eligible student visa holders in New Zealand will now be able to work 25 hours per week, up from the current 20.
It alsowants to grow student enrolments from 83,700 in 2024 to 105,000 in 2027 and 119,000 by 2034 and increase the proportion of prospective students rating New Zealand among their top three choices from 18% in 2024 to 20% in 2027 and 22% in 2034.
Students on an approved exchange or Study Abroad programme will now also be eligible to work.
The Government will also investigate introducing a short-term work visa for up to six months for those who don’t qualify to work after finishing studying – allowing students time to seek employment in their field of study under the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) pathway.
Primary and secondary schools are 22% down on pre-Covid numbers, while non-government tertiary providers significantly dropped, from 49,870 to 11,380, in the same timeframe.
Education Minister Erica Stanford said international education injected $3.6 billion into the economy in 2024.
“It also provides opportunities for research, strengthening trade and people-to-people connections, which are important to drive investment, productivity and innovation in New Zealand,” she said.
“On average, in 2024, an international student spent $45,000 across the year. That means more visits to our cafes and restaurants, more people visiting our iconic attractions and ultimately more jobs being created.”
“With international student enrolments steadily increasing since 2023, we want to supercharge that growth track and make New Zealand the destination of choice for international students,” Stanford said.
The Government hopes to raise awareness of New Zealand as a study destination from 38% in 2024, to 42% in 2027 and 44% by 2034.
“We’re taking a considered and strategic approach,” Stanford said.
“It’s important to strike the right balance between increasing student numbers, maintaining the quality of education, and managing broader impacts on New Zealanders.”
Education New Zealand acting chief executive Julia Wootton said there’s a growing number of first-time student enrolments, but still room for growth.
“The international education sector achieved more international student enrolments over two terms in 2024 than all of 2023,” she said.