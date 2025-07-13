According to Ministry of Education data, there were 74,990 international students in New Zealand last year, down from a peak of 125,410 in 2016 – a 41% decrease.

Universities are seeing a slight rise in numbers since the pandemic, with about 45,590 in 2024.

There were just 21,875 in 2022 and 56,340 six years before that.

Primary and secondary schools are 22% down on pre-Covid numbers, while non-government tertiary providers significantly dropped, from 49,870 to 11,380, in the same timeframe.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said international education injected $3.6 billion into the economy in 2024.

“It also provides opportunities for research, strengthening trade and people-to-people connections, which are important to drive investment, productivity and innovation in New Zealand,” she said.

Education Minister Erica Stanford says international students injected $3.6 billion into the economy in 2024. Photo / Alyse Wright

“On average, in 2024, an international student spent $45,000 across the year. That means more visits to our cafes and restaurants, more people visiting our iconic attractions and ultimately more jobs being created.”

“With international student enrolments steadily increasing since 2023, we want to supercharge that growth track and make New Zealand the destination of choice for international students,” Stanford said.

The Government hopes to raise awareness of New Zealand as a study destination from 38% in 2024, to 42% in 2027 and 44% by 2034.

“We’re taking a considered and strategic approach,” Stanford said.

“It’s important to strike the right balance between increasing student numbers, maintaining the quality of education, and managing broader impacts on New Zealanders.”

Education New Zealand acting chief executive Julia Wootton said there’s a growing number of first-time student enrolments, but still room for growth.

“The international education sector achieved more international student enrolments over two terms in 2024 than all of 2023,” she said.

“Schools are seeing the fastest growth in international student enrolments amongst all sub-sectors, while enrolments at universities have almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels from 2019.”