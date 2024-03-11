Voyager 2023 media awards
School finances: How the loss of international students has hit Auckland high schools

14 minutes to read
Alex Spence
By
Alex Spence

Specialist Journalist

For years, some of our biggest secondary schools relied on fees paid by international students to top up the funding they get from the Government. Alex Spence reports that tens of

