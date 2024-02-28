Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / Education
Premium

How does your school rate? NCEA and UE results ranked

15 minutes to read
NZ Herald
By: and

The Herald has crunched the University Entrance and NCEA Level 3 data for every high school in the country and clear patterns emerge, as well as the types of schools that stand out. Derek Cheng

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.